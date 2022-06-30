ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Mobile metro area

By Stacker
thecutoffnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.thecutoffnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Mobile businessman shares vision on how city can grow without leaving people behind

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Mobile lawyer Preston Bolt has worked on business initiatives in the city for 40 years. In the past, he’s served as the leader of the Mobile Chamber, represented both public and private entities in business deals and served as counsel to the Mobile Industrial Development Board.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Dollar combo stores go big in small town

A local investor/ developer paid $3 million for 12 acres at the southwest corner of Airport Boulevard and N. Davis Highway in Pensacola, FL. according to Kenny Nichols of Vallas Realty. The buyer plans to develop a brand name hotel on part of the acreage and a multi-family project on the remaining property, according to Nichols. The commercially zoned land is near Cordova Mall and Sacred Heart Hospital.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. fireworks store sees record sales ahead of July 4th

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shelton’s Fireworks in Robertsdale is the largest fireworks warehouse in Baldwin County, and heading into July 4th, they’ve needed the space. Owner and operator Ethan Snedigar said they are seeing record sales ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Snedigar said his warehouse is seeing sales outpace the previous two […]
ROBERTSDALE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Real Estate
Local
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Mobile, AL
Business
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Business
AL.com

What will happen to the existing I-10 Bayway along coastal Alabama?

The Interstate 10 Bayway that stretches a little over seven miles from Mobile to Daphne will be demolished after a new Bayway is built and opened by 2028. Built in 1977, the existing Bayway is considered “an aging structure” by state officials and will be removed from service once the new Bayway is built, according to state officials.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne mayor announces closing of family restaurant

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular Daphne restaurant is closing for good in just a few days.  Market By the Bay will close its doors Saturday, July 9. Staff members said the restaurant is closing due to the lingering effects of COVID-19.  “We have shared and survived hurricanes, the 2010 oil spill, COVID-19, a multitude […]
DAPHNE, AL
newheadlines.art

Bon Secour River Fishing

Bon Secour River Fishing. The system empties into mobile bay just north of the icw. Best fishing times for bon secour (bon secour river) today today is an average fishing day. Watermeat.com a mobile alabama fishing resource menu. A place called fresh market seafood and live bait is at the stoplight. 17309 river road, bon secour al 36511:
BON SECOUR, AL
WKRG News 5

What’s open and closed on July 4th in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 4th of July is coming up, and Mobile County will be having many celebrations and firework shows. However with it being a federal holiday, not all business will be open in the case of last minute needs. Here is a guide of what will and won’t be open this […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Stacker#Zillow#Al Metro
WEAR

Pensacola non-profit purchases six buildings to house homeless

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More housing is on the way for Northwest Florida's homeless. ReEntry Alliance Pensacola is a non-profit group that helps homeless people find housing. Friday they announced they purchased a site with six buildings. Executive director of ReEntry Alliance Pensacola Vinnie Whibbs showed Channel 3 around the old...
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WKRG News 5

Escambia County, Santa Rosa County set for bridge, road repairs after July 4th

FLORIDA (WKRG) — Drivers in Escambia County and Santa Rosa County will experience traffic delays and road closures following the July 4th holiday as “crews perform construction and maintenance activities,” according to a release from the Florida Department of Transportation. FDOT says construction and repairs will not begin until Tuesday, July 5, in anticipation of […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Bonnie, Colin, and a Disturbance in the Caribbean

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we begin the month of July, the tropics remain active as two tropical storms and one development in the Caribbean. Tropical Storm Bonnie made landfall late last night, and it is now moving over portions of Nicaragua and Costa Rica where heavy rainfall and gusty winds are impacting the area. Bonnie is expected to move into the Pacific where it will be renamed and is expected to strengthen again. This storm still has no threat to the Gulf Coast.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Good chance of storms again Sunday…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Sultry, damp, and very steamy. Conditions will stay steady as we continue through the holiday weekend. Our Sunday will bring a number of showers and storms bubbling up through the day. At times these showers will be heavy with lots of lightning. When rain isn’t falling, it will be overcast and damp. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

More storms expected for your Fourth of July

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and storms are possible tomorrow and into the rest of the work week as moisture continues to funnel into the Gulf Coast. Most of the rain has cleared from the area, but a couple of downpours are still possible during the evening hours. Rain chances will drop overnight, but it will remain humid with temperatures falling only into the mid-70’s. Heading out the door tomorrow morning, you will definitely notice humidity keeping those temperatures warm, and we will warm throughout the day into the upper-80’s and low-90’s. Some spots may be warmer than others depending on which places get rainfall. Tomorrow brings a 60 percent chance of scattered showers and storms that will mainly move through the area in the afternoon and evening hours. Be sure to have some rain gear if you plan to celebrate the holiday outdoors tomorrow! The rain should clear by the later evening hours leaving just some cloud cover for shooting fireworks.
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard water board member says utility is in danger of shutting down

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard water board held an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss the impending departure of its last sewage treatment plant operator, with one member warning the utility could be shut down. Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board Chairman Russell Heidelburg and utility attorney Jay Ross downplayed...
PRICHARD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy