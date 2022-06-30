ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Gadsden metro area

By Stacker
thecutoffnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.thecutoffnews.com

hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: New Vestavia Hills development coming on U.S. 31

After years of changing hands and sitting empty, the large lot on the southern end of U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills is set to be turned into a large commercial development. The former Motor Lodge property is now owned by Ward Neely, who is working with local developer John Michael Bodnar and the city to turn the property into a home for multiple tenants, which will include retail, restaurant and service industries, said Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
WAAY-TV

U.S. Post Office to host job fairs in 3 North Alabama counties

The U.S. Post Office is looking for workers in North Alabama. Hiring fairs are set for July 8 at multiple post offices in Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties. Jobs are for mail carriers and support staff, with pay between $18 and $19 per hour. Postal officials will be onsite to...
MADISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont welcomes new business The Butcher Meat Co. with Grand Opening

VINEMONT, Ala. – The Town of South Vinemont has gained its newest addition in The Butcher Meat Co. on Friday morning. The business, owned by Kadi and Justin Smith, will be bringing fresh cut meats including angus choice steaks and roasts, bone-in and boneless porkchops, spareribs, county style ribs, a full variety of chicken, as well as shrimp steamed every day. All the basic cuts of beef, pork and chicken will be kept in stock, and there will be a butcher on site daily. Justin has been in the meat cutting business for 16 years, with most people who know him...
VINEMONT, AL
Gadsden, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
City
Gadsden, AL
Gadsden, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
Calhoun Journal

City of Weaver in the Process of Obtaining Ownership of Well

Weaver, AL – On June 30th the Calhoun County Board of Education voted to enter into negotiations with the City of Weaver to purchase the main city well next to the Weaver High School from the board. The well, located on a 25*25 lot, had previously been leased to the city of Weaver for a 50 year term. This lease expired two years ago, but neither party realized it. The city of Weaver applied and was approved for a grant to cover much needed upgrades to the well, but the funds cannot be released without established ownership. Mayor Wayne Willis spoke to the Calhoun Journal and stated how much he appreciated the County Board of Education working with the city. “We have always valued the relationship with the BOE and hope to have all the necessary agreements signed within a month.” He also explained that funds from the grant will be used for a generator and an upgrade to the pump itself.
WEAVER, AL
AL.com

Waze maps show Birmingham streets closed for World Games

The World Games begin in Birmingham on Thursday and some streets are already being closed across the city, according to reports by users on the crowdsourced traffic site Waze. The street closures began Saturday as planned by a previous announcement from the city. According to the recent reports on Waze, streets are currently closed at these locations in Birmingham:
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: Overcoming a regrettable Birmingham blunder

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I recently wrote a column about my all-time favorite Birmingham restaurant, Joy Young. Reminiscing is fun so I began my search for my next topic. Then I drove past the Rotary Trail sign in downtown Birmingham and the idea hit...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

North Cullman Jack’s redesigned to allow for better entry and exit

CULLMAN, Ala. – The recently renovated Jack’s restaurant on Hwy 157 was rebuilt due to a scheduled review of each of the Jack’s Family Restaurant properties. The old building was an earlier prototype and project manager Dale Bright with St. John’s and Associates said that the company hopes to bring in more customers with the freshened look of the building and the reconstruction of Hwy 157 soon to be completed. The updated restaurant, which held its Grand Reopening on Monday, was designed to allow for better entry and exit into the parking lot. Bright stated, “We’ve redesigned the site so that...
CULLMAN, AL
thelocalpalate.com

Road Trip to Birmingham, Alabama

There’s a reason Condé Nast Traveler ranks Birmingham with global destinations like London and Rapa Nui, Chile as one of the 22 Best Places to Go in 2022. In fact, there are many of them. So, if you happen to be fortunate enough to live within driving distance of Birmingham, and you’re looking for an easy but exciting weekend, you’re done looking. While on this summer road trip, here is a list of things to do in Birmingham:
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Suspect in Betty Cobb’s Kidnapping Case from Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Tony Lamar White is a suspect in the kidnapping today. He is believed to be on foot in the area of 4th St in Anniston. Multiple teams from multiple agencies are looking for this suspect. If you have any contact with him call 911 immediately. As the the kidnapping victim Ms. Betty Cobb was located as of 7:15 pm. She is safe, but her abductor is on the run and being sought.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Three new tenants coming to Birmingham’s The Summit later this year

Three new retail outlets will be joining the lineup at Birmingham’s The Summit later this year. Owner Bayer Properties today announced women’s fashion franchise Evereve will open its first Alabama location, while denim apparel retailer Buckle and jewelry store Pandora will have their second Birmingham locations at the lifestyle center.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

July 4 Weekend Roundup: North Alabama celebrates Independence Day

Communities and organizations across North Alabama are hosting events this weekend in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday. Below you can find some of the many festivities planned for the public. From fireworks to live music to food, there’s something for everybody to enjoy. Athens: Enjoy free hot...
ALABAMA STATE
southerntorch.com

Fort Payne Welcomes Ordinance Officer

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Fort Payne City Council held their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 21. Mayor Brian Baine and the Fort Payne City Council welcomed their new Fort Payne Ordinance Enforcement Officer, David Smith to the job. David Smith comes to Fort...
FORT PAYNE, AL

