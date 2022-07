Michael G. Woleben, age 69, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 7:45 A.M. Friday, July 1, 2022 at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Michael was born in Morganfield, Kentucky on Sunday, October 5, 1952 to William and Jane Woleben. He served his country in the U.S. Navy as an Interior Communications Technician during the Vietnam War. He was employed with the United States Postal Service. He was a member of East Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Sunday School teacher and van driver. His hobbies included astronomy and stamp collecting. He will always be remembered by everyone who knew him for his sense of humor and pranks.

