HANNIBAL, Mo. — Parking restrictions for the the Hannibal Cannibal and the 4th of July parade have been established by the Hannibal Police Department. No parking will be allowed along the Hannibal Cannibal race course or the parade route starting at 2 a.m. the morning of July 4 to the conclusion of each event. Officers will be contacting businesses along the parade route the evening of July 3 to inform them of the parking restrictions. Any vehicle found parked along the route two hours prior to the event may be subject to tow.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO