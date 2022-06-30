ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County Fourth of July Events

By For Hometown News
hometownnewsvolusia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second annual Fourth of July Veterans Parade will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, on Main Street. The parade will pay tribute to veterans and first responders. Organized by the Marine Corps League Daytona, the parade’s lineup will feature nearly 30 local military organizations as well as combat veterans...

www.hometownnewsvolusia.com

Comments / 0

Related
flaglernewsweekly.com

JULY 4: Flagler Beach Stars & Stripes Parade Details & Traffic Plan

4th of July Parade Traffic Plan ~ The following information is being disseminated to proactively provide pertinent information to the public with regard to traffic detours associated with the upcoming “Stars & Stripes” holiday parade in Flagler Beach. This year’s parade is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4th, 2022 and the following detours will be in effect during the parade.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
WESH

Port Canaveral hosts beautiful Fourth of July fireworks show

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Fourth of July celebrations are already underway across Central Florida. That includes a big fireworks show Saturday in Brevard County. After the early evening light rain faded away, the festivities for the annual Port Canaveral "Smoke on the Water, Fire in the Sky" fireworks show began.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Deland, FL
Local
Florida Society
Volusia County, FL
Government
Volusia County, FL
Society
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Port Orange, FL
Government
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
Port Orange, FL
Society
City
Port Orange, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Daytona Beach, FL
Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
City
Hollywood, FL
County
Volusia County, FL
Volusia County, FL
Lifestyle
Daytona Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
palmcoastobserver.com

Heading to local Independence Day events? Here's what to expect

Palm Coast will celebrate Independence Day with Fireworks over the Runways on Sunday, July 3, and the annual Flagler Beach Independence Day parade will be held the morning of July 4. Here's what to expect. Fireworks over the Runways. Fireworks over the Runways, held at the Flagler Executive Airport at...
PALM COAST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Localevent#Local Life#Riverside Park#Fourth Of July#Fireworks Show#The Marine Corps League#Boardwalk#Pub Crawl Main Street
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
PALM COAST, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Sheriff’s Office Independence Day Parade Set July 4 at 10 a.m., Starts From Merritt Island High

IT IS TIME TO CELEBRATE THE INDEPENDENCE OF OUR GREAT NATION SO JOIN US FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE!. This year’s parade is gonna be huge as we have over 40 floats, tons of BCSO resources, and of course, Junny America’s Top Police Dog and the other amazing K-9s of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office!
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Volusia County hurricane shelters: What you need to know

When disasters occur, Volusia County Government and Volusia County Schools join forces to provide emergency shelters for people who are unable to evacuate or ride out the storm in their homes. “Shelters do not provide luxury accommodations and should be used only as a last resort,” Jim Judge, interim director...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Owner of Cody’s in The Villages opening restaurant at neighboring retirement community

The owner of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages is opening a new restaurant at a neighboring retirement community. Allen and Amy Musikantow, owners of the Cody’s locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square, are opening another Cody’s near On Top of The World in Ocala. The restaurant will be located just west of 80th Avenue, on the north side of SW Highway 200/College Road.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Owner of Gilded Matilda's in Wildwood to retire

When Suzanne Taylor stops in to shop at Gilded Matilda's, she feels like she's entered a whole new world. "The store is beautiful," the Village of Buttonwood resident said. "It looks like the type of store that you would see in kind of a boutique area.”. The brick building with...
WILDWOOD, FL
click orlando

Man bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 28-year-old man from Daytona Beach was bitten by a shark while surfing at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. According to officials, the man was surfing next to the New Smyrna Beach Jetty Sunday morning when he fell off his board and was bitten on his left foot by what is believed to have been a shark.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Heat and storms in Central Florida for Fourth of July

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more scattered showers and storms. Most of the rain should move out by 9:30 p.m. for fireworks. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect high temperatures in the low- to mid-90s for the next several days. Rain chances will be...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

State reports sudden jump in Covid-19 vaccinations in Volusia

Volusia County’s new Covid-19 cases continued rising in the past two weeks, up 3,150, while the state reported a sudden jump in vaccinations by 11,300 in the county, based on the July 1 report of the Florida Department of Health. The department issues reports on Covid-19 every two weeks,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy