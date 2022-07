VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center, in partnership with Mercer University School of Medicine, welcomes its inaugural class of internal medicine residents. During the next three years, the resident physicians will complete their training under the guidance of Dr. Gregory Beale, internal medicine program director, and a host of other skilled physicians and staff, hospital officials confirmed. They will see patients both in the hospital setting and in the clinic setting at SGMC Adult Primary Care in Valdosta.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO