Dekalb, IL

Fourth Of July Celebration In DeKalb To Include Daytime Events

By Peyton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of DeKalb and DeKalb Park District are excited to host the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration! Join them at Hopkins Park for this annual tradition along with some NEW daytime...

ABC 7 Chicago

Aurora celebrates 4th of July with annual parade

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora residents celebrated the Fourth of July at the city's annual parade Monday. Thousands of residents packed the downtown area to get a look at all the action. To reach even more people in the community, the parade made its way past nursing homes, parks and...
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Chosen Few Picnic and Festival bring house music back to Jackson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Fourth of July weekend tradition returned Saturday to Chicago's South Side.About 45,000 people were in attendance in Jackson Park for the Chosen Few Picnic and Festival.The annual house music event featured top deejays from Chicago and around the world.Fans came ready to dance after the pandemic forced the festival to go virtual for the past two years."The emotion of everyone here, they're being fulfilled," said Chosen Few Picnic Spokesperson Kevin McFall. "It's a family reunion first and foremost, but then it's also a celebration of the music, fellowship, and friendships. This was the picnic's 30th year.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Win Passes to the Kane County Fair

Come one, come all to the 153rd Kane County Fair and Festival in St. Charles, July 13th thru the 17th. Just listen to Mackay in the Morning all week and play Name that Kane County Attraction at 7:50 am for your chance to win!. Featuring a carnival, family entertainment, grandstand...
KANE COUNTY, IL
Adrian Holman

Fourth of July fireworks at JJC

The 2022 City of Joliet Fourth of July Fireworks will be held at Joliet Junior College (JJC) at around 9:15 PM CST. Be prepared to get there early because people will be allowed to park at the JJC campus parking lots at 6 PM. Those parking spots will fill up rather quickly at 1215 Houbolt Road, the address of JJC. JJC will have the four parking areas in the front of the college opened. The access to the back parking lot next to the J Building will be restricted.
JOLIET, IL
Dekalb, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Dekalb, IL
City
Hopkins Park, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Go Ghost Hunting at One of Illinois’ Most Haunted Cottages

If you're into all things paranormal, I'm sure you know there is a big difference between going on a ghost tour and a full-scale paranormal investigation. A ghost tour provides the stories and setting for some super-scary occurrences, but a paranormal investigation often lets you experience those kinds of stories first-hand.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Funeral held for Machesney Park Marine

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Nathan Carlson on Saturday at his funeral at Harlem High School. Carlson and four other Marines died during a training exercise in California earlier this month. Members of the community lined the funeral route from Loves Park City Hall to the high […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

A six-pack of booze and a flock of chickens stumble in Montgomery

There were the two major areas of discussion at this week's Montgomery Village Board meeting. Within a short stretch of Douglas Road in Montgomery near the Kendall County line, the ability of residents to purchase alcohol may have reached the top of the glass. At this week’s Montgomery Village Board meeting, trustee Theresa Sperling told this prospective vacant building buyer from Aurora this:
MONTGOMERY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Police responding to multiple people shot by gunman at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park

At least 10 ambulances have been called after a gunman opened fire on people attending a Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park Monday morning. The incident occurred around 10:20 a.m. near Second Street and Central Avenue in Highland Park. Numerous attendees at the parade reported hearing gunfire and people began running for safety. […] The post Police responding to multiple people shot by gunman at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
#Independence Day#Fourth Of July#Park District
wjol.com

Forest Preserve District of Will County news briefs

The Bruce Road pedestrian tunnel has been constructed, and now work will begin on the 167th Street tunnel as the Forest Preserve District continues to construct a 3.5-mile section of Veterans Memorial Trail from Homer Township to Lockport. The project will require 167th Street to close for 30 days starting July 5. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)
WILL COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Recreation, natural beauty found in Lake County

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Libertyville in Chicago’s northern suburbs is home to recreation and natural beauty. Independence Grove sits on a shimmering lake with access to the Des Plaines River Trail in Lake County. It was a vision of landscape designers to have a place in unity with nature.  From an industrial gravel pit, to and […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
columbiachronicle.com

Ghosts living in a downtown landmark: ‘If anywhere is haunted in Chicago, it’s the Congress Hotel’

Editor’s note: This article is from the Communication Department’s award-winning Echo magazine. Whether they’re blood-drenched, transparent or floating in a swirl of white, ghosts loom over folklore, literature and movies. For real-life ghost hunter and Chicago Hauntings Ghost Tour guide Tony Szabelski, ghosts seep through the shadows, drift in and out of elevators and manipulate radio frequencies. The epicenter of Szabelski’s paranormal investigation is a skyline staple in glowing, neon red lettering: the Congress Plaza Hotel.
CHICAGO, IL
Politics
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Park District Officer Tells A Citizen To Put The Phone Down (Stop Filming) & The Rockford Park District chief says that he does not reason with community members that are unreasonable

We don’t know what happened prior to the filming. To Put The Phone Down (Stop Filming) while they are conducting public safety duties. The Rockford Park District Chief (not in uniform), Pointed His Loaded Firearm At The Person Filming. The Rockford Park District chief said,. that he does not...
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in Yorkville and Plano

The Kendall County Health Department says that West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in Yorkville and Plano. The mosquitoes were caught in late June. The virus was discovered two months earlier in the county than it was last year. Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus have been found in several Northern Illinois counties this year.
YORKVILLE, IL
flyfishings.art

Martin Gustafson Furniture Rockford Illinois

Martin Gustafson Furniture Rockford Illinois. Martin gustafson was born on month day 1892, at birth place, to john gustafson and betty, inga gustafson. Gustafson's furniture and mattress is your hometown trusted merchant. Shop sectionals at gustafson's furniture & mattress near rockford, il. Rockford, illinois, united states 408 connections. Shop our...
ROCKFORD, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Adult Use Cannabis Business License/ Why Kane County?

More state permits have been issued in Kane County communities for individuals or companies who are seeking to own a stake of the growing adult cannabis industry. In April of 2021, the Kane County Board paved the way for adult use cannabis businesses to locate in the unincorporated areas of the County with a special use zoning ordinance for state licensed cultivation centers, craft growers, processing organizations, infusers, transporters, and dispensaries.
KANE COUNTY, IL

