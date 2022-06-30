ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing Brand Cath Kidston

By Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dw7DO_0gRUbGDX00

LONDON — British homeware and clothing brand Cath Kidston has a new owner: Hilco Capital , which specializes in distressed assets and other investments.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cath Kidston , which is known for its retro-tinged designs, jaunty patterns and products including clothing, pajamas, tote bags and childrenswear, filed for administration in 2020 but relaunched shortly after under the same owners, Baring Private Equity Asia.

Most recently, Baring has focused on pumping up online sales and building the wholesale and franchise businesses.

For the year ended March 2022, Cath Kidston achieved sales of 29 million pounds and delivered a profit, according to BPEA, which did not give a figure. BPEA said Hilco will “support the dynamic next phase of the company’s growth.”

Cath Kidston has four U.K. stores, and eight international franchise partners that operate 95 shops-in-shop. It also has a robust wholesale business, while the e-commerce site ships to more than 50 countries.

Around one-third of revenue is generated outside the U.K. and the plan is to expand further, notably in the U.S. and Japan, through licensing, digital and franchise partnerships.

The company also plans to expand into new categories such as furniture and home decor, and is planning to announce a new brand tie-up soon.

In the past, Cath Kidston has partnered with brands including Disney , Beatrix Potter and Harry Potter. The brand said its Platinum Jubilee collection sold out four weeks ahead of the event, which took place in early June.

In October 2021, Cath Kidston launched its first collection under its new creative director Holly Marler.

Marty Wikstrom , non-executive chair at Cath Kidston, said the Hilco team “have committed to taking the company to its next stage of growth, which will allow us to invest further in e-commerce and expand into new markets.

“Following our pivot during COVID-19, the company is performing strongly and orders from our international and U.K. franchisees and wholesale partners grew 40 percent for the year ending March 2022,” she said.

Hilco said it has “long admired the Cath Kidston brand and we are extremely pleased to have been chosen to take the company on the next stage of its journey.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
WWD

Princess Diana Was the Original Influencer

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — It would have been Princess Diana’s 61st birthday on Friday. A rare oil sketch of the late princess is going up at Masterpiece London Art Fair from Thursday to July 6. The painting by Nelson Shanks, whose subjects have included Bill Clinton, Pope John Paul II and Margaret Thatcher, was sold for $201,600 in January.More from WWDPhotos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York CityThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021Celebrities at Wimbledon 2021: See All the Photos Princess Diana still has currency — more than ever before. She’s been the...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Bloomingdale’s Aqua Brand Collaborates With Rosario Dawson’s Studio 189

Click here to read the full article. Bloomingdale’s Aqua private brand, extending its trace record of collaborations with designers, brands and celebrities, has teamed with Studio 189, founded by designer Abrima Erwiah and actress/activist Rosario Dawson, on a limited-edition collection. The collection features colorful, summery, hand-dyed prints and styles produced by Studio 189 artisans in Ghana, Africa, including dresses, tops, skirts and swimwear — all designed to be mixed and matched. The Aqua x Studio 189 collection launched Friday at Bloomingdale’s stores nationwide and on Bloomingdales.com.More from WWDHoliday Windows 2019Tobi Tobin Launches at Bloomingdale'sBloomingdale's Talks New York Growth Plan Bloomingdale’s is hosting...
MONTAUK, NY
WWD

Matchmaking Platforms Supporting Italy’s Fashion Supply Chain Gain Steam

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The brisk rebound fashion has experienced in the aftermath of the pandemic’s gloomiest seasons is not entirely putting the supply chain in a safe place. The ongoing volatile economy and geopolitical instability are closely monitored, especially by small- and medium-sized textile makers and manufacturers, which constitute the backbone of Italy’s internationally acclaimed fashion pipeline.More from WWDInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisThe Paris Scene for Couture WeekNew Exhibition Spotlights the Woman Behind the Schiaparelli Label A range of initiatives in the country are coming to the rescue, aiming to provide these companies...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Amazon Is Having a Secret Levi’s Jeans Sale Before Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. No matter which way (or ways) your sense of style leans, you can never have enough jeans. They are the foundation of a cool, casual wardrobe. Levi’s — the staple brands of that staple item — makes some of the best women’s jeans on the market in a range of silhouettes, washes, cuts, and colors. And you can shop a ton of Levi’s product at a discount right now.More from WWDThe Fashion in...
APPAREL
