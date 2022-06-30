ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Lebanon, PA

Mt. Lebanon coach resigns

By Eleanor Bailey
Pennsylvania Almanac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDori Oldaker is keeping her day job. The Mt. Lebanon High School girls basketball coach, however, resigned on June 29. “Believe it or not,” she said of teaching second grade at Washington Elementary School, “that is my real job.”. The decision to not continue coaching, she added,...

voiceofmotown.com

RUMOR: Four New Schools Could Be Headed to the Big 12 Conference

Morgantown, West Virginia – The world of college sports has been turned upside down this past week and things are about to get even more wild in the coming days!. USC and UCLA recently announced that they would be leaving the PAC-12 for the Big Ten Conference, and it appears that the PAC-12 could quickly dissolve after losing two of its most valuable pieces.
MORGANTOWN, WV
D9Sports.com

North Beats South Behind Three TDs By Ridgway’s Allegretto; RV duo of Bain and Gardlock, KC’s Garing Shine for South in Frank Varischetti All-Star Game

BROCKWAY, Pa. — Domenic Allegretto enjoyed the week leading up to the 7th Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star Game because he got the opportunity to get better acquainted with some of the players he considered arch rivals when he played football at Ridgway. He also got well acquainted with the...
RIDGWAY, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Backstreet Boys at Star Lake; Swimming Beaches & Swimming Pools; Drive-Ins & Ice Cream (Tues. 7/5/22)

The Backstreet Boys were a cultural touchstone in the late ’90s. Their music is anthemic of the years around the turn of the millennium. Their self-titled debut U.S. release didn’t hit until 1997, yet they still managed to become one of the top 10 best-selling records of the decade thanks to a handful of chart-topping singles. Globally, across nine studio albums they’ve sold over 130 million records, and they still pack arenas when they go on tour. Band members include Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell. The group’s latest release is 2019’s, DNA. The album features songs written by Lauv (Charli XCX), Andy Grammer, Stuart Crichton (DNCE) and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin). Look for a BSB Christmas album out this holiday season. 7:30 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 Rt. 18, Burgettstown. (E.C., R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Out & About: Fourth of July weekend starts with a bang at Fort Ligonier

The Fourth of July weekend started with a bang during the Friday evening Cannons and Cocktails party at Fort Ligonier. The festivities included mock cannon firings in the hilltop stockade of the restored French and Indian War-era historical complex. Guests had an opportunity to sample a George Washington Rye Whiskey,...
LIGONIER, PA
discovertheburgh.com

10 Awesome Cabin Rentals Near Pittsburgh for a Trip in Nature

Camp culture is big around Pittsburgh, and everyone seemingly knows several people with a camp outside of the city used for long weekends, summer vacations, and more. But if you do not have access to your own camp, you are not completely out of luck. There are many great cabin rentals near Pittsburgh to help you get a trip out into nature. So in this one, we thought we'd share a few great options to consider for Pennsylvania rental cabins just a short drive from Pittsburgh!
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Photo gallery: Anthrocon Day 2 in Pittsburgh

The 2022 Anthrocon Convention continued Friday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh. “A fursuit is not a costume,” said Sam Conway, of North Carolina who is chairman and CEO of Anthrocon. “It’s wearable art. It’s how that person brings that character to life through an image. It’s about that vision.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Saint Vincent Gristmill has been staple in Unity since 1854

In 1854, millers ground their first batch of flour at the Saint Vincent Gristmill, creating a facility that not only benefited the lay brothers but also surrounding farmers. Located along Beatty County Road in Unity, the mill has been used for centuries to store wheat and other grains grown on the Saint Vincent farm as well as by area farmers. Those farmers also were permitted to grind grains at the mill, making it a staple within the local community.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA
27 First News

Terrence DeVaughn Howell, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Terrence DeVaughn Howell, Sr., 50, of Youngstown, departed this life on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the University Hospital in Cleveland. Mr. Howell was born January 7, 1972 in Youngstown, a son of Samuel Glover and Linda Howell. He was a 1990 graduate of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Pitt News

5 Pittsburgh-Based Activities to do This Fourth of July

It’s time to get out your red, white and blue, because the Fourth of July is finally here. Although it may be hard to celebrate the USA with all that is going on, you can still try to have fun this holiday weekend. Whether it’s seeing fireworks, listening to live music or enjoying the summer heat, there are all kinds of July 4 activities happening throughout Pittsburgh. If you find yourself having trouble looking for your proper Fourth of July activity, listed below are five suggestions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Three local universities have now merged together

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local universities officially are now one.The California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University of Pennsylvania, and Edinboro University are now Pennsylvania Western University.The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education decided to merge six of its universities into two because of declining enrollment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
american-rails.com

Monongahela Railway, The Biggest Little Coal Carrier

The Monongahela Railway (MGA) was incorporated for a singular purpose, to transport coal out of the rich northern Appalachian seams situated in West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It was formed as a joint operation of the Pennsylvania Railroad and New York Central-controlled Pittsburgh & Lake Erie to move black diamonds...
27 First News

Walter Kornegay, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Walter Kornegay, 36, will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Kornegay, was called to his eternal resting place on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
FOX 43

21 Pennsylvania school districts to close for Diwali 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Nov. 2020. Twenty-one public school districts in Pennsylvania will be closed for Diwali this year, according to Hindu statesman Rajan Zed. On Oct. 24, the Bensalem Township, Central Bucks, Central York, Coudersport Area, Council Rock, Downingtown Area, Ferndale Area,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

