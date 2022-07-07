Australia's first Fujifilm House of Photography concept store opens for business

A new photographic experience has arrived in Australia.

A few weeks ago, Fujifilm Australia announced that it was opening its first brick-and-mortar store in the heart of Sydney's CBD. That day has arrived, with Australia's first Fujifilm House of Photography now open for business at 2 Park Street.

It takes its inspiration from the success of the first ever Fujifilm House of Photography in London that opened in 2019, and is far more than just a store that sells all of the brand's cameras and lenses.

Fujifilm is calling it an "experience centre" to help "inspire and encourage consumers to immerse themselves in the world of photography".

Fujifilm fans looking to upgrade or first-timers looking to start their photography journey can try out the different cameras and lenses – from Instax to X-series to GFX – before making a purchase decision. All products will be showcased in what Fujifilm is calling Play Tables. These will also display artwork that can be used as test subjects – and selfies are encouraged.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

For more expansive testing, the store features a dedicated shooting space called The Studio, a professionally set up area featuring lights and a tripod for anyone to trial the X-series cameras as well as medium format GFX bodies.

If you need advice, an "X-Pert" team will be on hand to offer you one-on-one sessions in what Fujifilm is calling The Boutique.

There's also a corner dedicated to printing facilities for you to get your images professionally done, with personalisation options to choose from.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

As Fujifilm Australia CEO Tyler Yanase put it at the time of the initial announcement in June, "The Fujifilm House of Photography was launched to elevate a photographer’s experience with the Fujifilm brand, acting as a hub for them to explore, touch, trial and learn more about our portfolio of products and services through interactive play tables and spending quality time with a Fujifilm X-Pert, making it a must-visit for all photography enthusiasts."

While the London store also has a gallery space, the Sydney House of Photography misses out. However, you'll find instant prints stuck around the store and plenty to get inspiration from.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Despite being a smaller version of the London House of Photography (which is spread across two or three floors), the new Fujifilm concept store in Sydney is an exciting space for Fujifilm fans or anyone interested in photography, whether you're a Sydneysider or just visiting.

As mentioned at the start, you'll be able to find the new Fujifilm House of Photography at 2 Park Street, Sydney NSW 2000.

Read more:

Best Fujifilm cameras

Best Fujifilm lenses

Best medium format cameras

Best instant cameras

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.