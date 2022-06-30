Carol Stuart

Julia J. (Iwanejko) Baker, 89 of Cambridge, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 30, 2022. Julia was born in New Castle, PA, on March 15, 1933. She is the daughter of the late John J. and Marie D. (Korab) Iwanejko. Julia worked as a baker for many years in New Castle, PA. Julia spent a lot of her spare time crafting, making ceramics, and embroidering. She loved to watch church services online, and even attended bible study sessions in her apartment. Julia loved to spend time spreading the word about Jesus Christ, but her favorite way to spend her time was with her family.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO