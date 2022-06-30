Carol Stuart

Paula Harris, 78, of White Cottage, went to be with her Savior at 4:05 p.m. on Thursday June 30, 2022. She was born on December 21, 1943. She spent her entire life in White Cottage. She was a lifelong member of the White Cottage Church of the Brethren. She had been employed at Genesis Hospital where she worked in the billing department. She is survived by one son Chris (Karen) Wright. One son-in-law Kenneth Daly. Four grandchildren Shane (Christy) Maxwell, Shawn Maxwell, Thomas Daly, and Michael Daly. Great-grandchildren Katlyn (Cody) Porter, Jason (Blake) Maxwell, Zach Maxwell, Josh Maxwell, Noah Maxwell, and Hannah (Caden) Phillips. Great-greatgrandchildren Kade Porter, Claire Porter, and Cooper Maxwell.
