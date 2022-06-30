ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Carol Stuart

By Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarol Stuart, 99, of Zanesville, died at 8:02 A.M. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Primrose, Zanesville. She was born August 28, 1922 in Milan, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Paul Carl and Doris Wellman Filter. She was a faithful member of Grace United Methodist Church since 1956. After graduating...

Darla Jackson

Darla Jackson, 65, of Zanesville, formerly of Baltimore, Ohio, passed away at 2:45 p.m. Friday July 1, 2022 at her residence. She was born on October 30, 1956 in Columbus, a daughter of the late Gordon and Alma Soland. She was a longtime caretaker for her extended family. She is survived by three daughters Ann Bullock, Tania Presley, and Beth Kranyik. Several foster children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One sister Donna. Two brothers Dennis and Dean.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Jill Grosscup

Jill Lamar Grosscup, 55, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 after a long illness. She was born September 6, 1966 in Zanesville to James L. and Betty L. Dutro Grosscup. She was a graduate of West Muskingum High School and Muskingum Area Technical College. She was a dietary aide at Adams Lane for over 20 years. Jill enjoyed visiting her friends at the mall and baking – especially chocolate chip cookies.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Julie J. (Iwanejko) Baker

Julia J. (Iwanejko) Baker, 89 of Cambridge, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 30, 2022. Julia was born in New Castle, PA, on March 15, 1933. She is the daughter of the late John J. and Marie D. (Korab) Iwanejko. Julia worked as a baker for many years in New Castle, PA. Julia spent a lot of her spare time crafting, making ceramics, and embroidering. She loved to watch church services online, and even attended bible study sessions in her apartment. Julia loved to spend time spreading the word about Jesus Christ, but her favorite way to spend her time was with her family.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Paula Harris

Paula Harris, 78, of White Cottage, went to be with her Savior at 4:05 p.m. on Thursday June 30, 2022. She was born on December 21, 1943. She spent her entire life in White Cottage. She was a lifelong member of the White Cottage Church of the Brethren. She had been employed at Genesis Hospital where she worked in the billing department. She is survived by one son Chris (Karen) Wright. One son-in-law Kenneth Daly. Four grandchildren Shane (Christy) Maxwell, Shawn Maxwell, Thomas Daly, and Michael Daly. Great-grandchildren Katlyn (Cody) Porter, Jason (Blake) Maxwell, Zach Maxwell, Josh Maxwell, Noah Maxwell, and Hannah (Caden) Phillips. Great-greatgrandchildren Kade Porter, Claire Porter, and Cooper Maxwell.
WHITE COTTAGE, OH
