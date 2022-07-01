Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of showers and storms

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain/storm chance Friday 03:08

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly clear skies Thursday evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be warm in the low 70s.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a front will move into the area on Friday, allowing for a chance of showers and storms.

A few heavy downpours and storms with gusty winds will be possible. Highs will be in the low 80s. Shower chances end Friday night.

Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s this weekend. A slight chance for rain on Sunday.

Shower and storm chances will increase for 4th of July Monday. Best chance of rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances linger for much of next workweek.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and warm. Low 73°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a scattered showers and storms. High 83°

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 85°