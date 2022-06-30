Bastard Ending, Explained: Will Arshes Nei Die?

Developed By Studio Liden Films and based on the namesake manga series written and illustrated by Kazushi Hagiwara, ‘Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-‘ or ‘Bastard!! Ankoku no Hakaishin’ is a dark fantasy action-adventure original net animation. The plot revolves around Dark Schneider, the most powerful wizard in the world. Fifteen years ago, he was defeated, and his spirit was sealed inside his reincarnation Lucien Renlen. However, when Dark Schneider’s former disciples begin another violent war against the four human kingdoms to free the demon god Anthrasax, humanity has no choice but to turn to its once great enemy. If you have watched ‘Bastard’ and loved it, here is a list of recommendations that might fit your taste. You can watch most of these anime similar to ‘Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-‘ on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, or Funimation.
