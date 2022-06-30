ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'brien County, IA

Using Fireworks? Remember Our Veterans And Be Considerate Of Those Who Might Have PTSD

osceolacountydailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimghar, Iowa — It’s ironic, but the fireworks that we use to celebrate the freedom that our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and...

www.osceolacountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

osceolacountydailynews.com

Where Can You Find Fireworks Displays? Look Here.

Northwest Iowa — It’s almost time to celebrate the nation’s independence. The United States is 246 years old this year, and festivities are getting underway. One of the ways we celebrate is with fireworks. Several towns have fireworks displays for Independence Day. We have confirmed the schedules,...
WORTHINGTON, MN
KELOLAND TV

Iowa woman charged for neglecting more than 30 cats

POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa woman has been charged with more than 30 counts of animal neglect after a cat rescue. On June 22, law enforcement officers were called to 204 Walnut Street in Rolfe, Iowa, for a report of domestic assault, according to the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office. However, when they arrived, there was no assault incident. Officers did notice a large number of cats inside the home living in dirty conditions.
iowa.media

NEW IOWA ATV/UTV ROAD RULES BEGIN FRIDAY

A NEW IOWA LAW TAKES EFFECT FRIDAY REGULATING THE USE OF ATV’S AND UTV’S IN THE STATE. SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS HOUSE FILE 2130 LEGALIZES THE USE OF THESE VEHICLES ON A LIMITED NUMBER OF ROADWAYS:. ATV4 OC……LIMITED EXCEPTIONS. :15. MCCLURE SAYS THAT...
SIOUX CITY, IA
wfxrtv.com

Over 1,000 dead pigs lead to arrest of Iowa woman

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities in Iowa have arrested a woman after receiving a report that over 1,000 dead pigs were discovered at two hog confinement sites she was hired to maintain. Elana Laber, 33, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the...
SAC COUNTY, IA
osceolacountydailynews.com

Drought Monitor: Area Of Extreme Drought Creeping Into Iowa

Northwest Iowa — The latest crop report still shows good progress in much of the state, but the dry conditions are becoming more of a concern, especially in the Sioux City and Le Mars areas. In the latest report, statewide topsoil moisture conditions rated 3 percent very short, 17...
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

Former Northwest Iowa Community College President Dies After Battling Cancer

George, IA (KICD)– The former President of Northwest Iowa Community College has died after a battle with cancer. Alethea Stubbe passed away Wednesday at the age of 64. She served the college from 1991 until she retired last year holding a number of different positions including being named the first female President, a role she held for ten years.
GEORGE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Inspection issue halts Hartley pool opening

HARTLEY—The anticipated summer of fun at the new Hartley Community Pool will not happen this year since the aquatic facility is not able to open due to issues related to electrical inspections. The city learned from the state on June 16 that the pool had not been inspected for...
HARTLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Music on the Water

Annual Lake Affect concert slated for Saturday, July 2. There isn’t much that says summer more than enjoying some sun on the water or catching some great music in an outdoor setting. Damon Dotson’s annual concert combines the best of both ideas into one big, blowout event: Lake Affect....
OKOBOJI, IA
1380kcim.com

An Early Woman Was Taken Into Custody On Two Counts Of Animal Neglect

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports they have arrested an Early woman today (Thursday) for criminal mischief. According to authorities, 33-year-old Elana May Laber was taken into custody after deputies responded to two hog confinement sites located approximately one-half mile from each other in the 2400 block of Otter Ave. Law enforcement says they received reports that over 1,000 dead pigs were discovered between the two sites, and during the investigation, deputies interviewed Laber, who is employed to maintain both sites. Laber first told law enforcement that someone shut off the breakers that controlled the electricity, ultimately causing the death of the pigs. It was determined after an inspection that the animals had been dead for at least a week, and Laber later told authorities that she knew the pigs had been dead. Officials report that the animals had no access to feed or water. The pigs are owned by Corey AGR Inc. from Lytton, and an estimated $150,000 was lost due to the death. Laber was taken into custody on two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, a class C felony, and two counts of livestock neglect, a simple misdemeanor. Laber is currently being held in the Sac County Jail on a $22,000 cash bond.
SAC COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Everly Woman Hurt in Crash Involving Motorcycle East of Spencer

Spencer, IA (KICD)—An Everly woman was hurt in crash involving a motorcycle Sunday afternoon east of Spencer. The Iowa State Patrol says the motorcycle, operated by 39-year-old Heather Dillingham was westbound on Highway 18 near the intersection of County Road N-14 around 1:30 when a southbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Sara Murphy of Springfield, Illinois reportedly pulled out in front of her leading to the collision.
SPENCER, IA
Spencer Daily Reporter

Dickens woman charged following collision

DICKENS — A 38-year-old Dickens woman was charged with felony second-degree mischief and taken to Clay County Jail following a collision involving a pair of vehicles in Dickens on June 28.
nwestiowa.com

Two hurt when pickup hits Gator by Ireton

IRETON—Both drivers were injured when a pickup struck a utility terrain vehicle about 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, near Ireton. Sixty-two-year-old Robert Charles Vander Hamm, driving a 2016 John Deer Gator XUV825i, had stopped at his mailbox at 4240 Dogwood Ave., about five miles northwest of Ireton. He was...
IRETON, IA
kicdam.com

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Issues Alerts After Report of Possible Child Enticement

Jackson, MN (KICD)—The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public alert after receiving a report of possible child enticement. A statement posted to social media on Sunday says a child made the report saying a white male with a beard and sunglasses driving an older model, red SUV asked them to get into his vehicle in the area of Butler Avenue and North Highway in Jackson but sped off when the child refused.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN

