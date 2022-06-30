ESPN preseason ranks Auburn basketball and projects their starting lineup

Auburn basketball is ranked in ESPN's preseason top 25.

The NBA Draft is done, which means that college teams can entirely focus on the upcoming season.

Auburn is bringing back four of their top six scorers and a very talented recruiting class.

The scorers that will be returning are K.D. Johnson, Wendell Green Jr., Jaylin Williams, and Allen Flanigan.

The recruiting class is highlighted by five-star Yohan Traore , four-star Chance Westry, three-star Tre Donaldson , and Morehead State transfer Johni Broome.

This team that Coach Pearl has put together has a real chance of winning the SEC for the second year in a row.

The one thing that could get in the way of that goal is how talented the SEC will be this year.

Let's look at the SEC teams in ESPN's preseason top 25 and their projected starting lineups.

Auburn #12 Projected starting lineup Wendell Green Jr. K.D. Johnson Allen Flanigan Yohan Traore Johni Broome © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kentucky #4 Projected starting lineup Sahvir Wheeler Cason Wallace Antonio Reeves Chris Livingston Oscar Tshiebwe © Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas #10 Projected starting lineup Anthony Black Nick Smith Ricky Council IV Jordan Walsh Makhel Mitchell © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee #13 Projected starting lineup Zakai Zeigler Santiago Vescovi Julian Phillips Josiah-Jordan James Olivier Nkamhoua © Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama #19 Projected starting lineup Mark Sears Jaden Bradley Dominick Welch Brandon Miller Charles Bediako © Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

It is clear that the SEC is set to have another great basketball season since there are so many talented teams.

Auburn will be tested heavily against the SEC gauntlet, hoping to win the SEC once again.

This Auburn basketball team is set up for success thanks to Coach Pearl and his staff.

