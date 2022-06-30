ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

ESPN preseason ranks Auburn basketball and projects their starting lineup

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iewff_0gRTc3n700

Auburn basketball is ranked in ESPN's preseason top 25.

The NBA Draft is done, which means that college teams can entirely focus on the upcoming season.

Auburn is bringing back four of their top six scorers and a very talented recruiting class.

The scorers that will be returning are K.D. Johnson, Wendell Green Jr., Jaylin Williams, and Allen Flanigan.

The recruiting class is highlighted by five-star Yohan Traore , four-star Chance Westry, three-star Tre Donaldson , and Morehead State transfer Johni Broome.

This team that Coach Pearl has put together has a real chance of winning the SEC for the second year in a row.

The one thing that could get in the way of that goal is how talented the SEC will be this year.

Let's look at the SEC teams in ESPN's preseason top 25 and their projected starting lineups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5oqI_0gRTc3n700

Auburn

#12

Projected starting lineup

Wendell Green Jr.

K.D. Johnson

Allen Flanigan

Yohan Traore

Johni Broome

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIY6I_0gRTc3n700

Kentucky

#4

Projected starting lineup

Sahvir Wheeler

Cason Wallace

Antonio Reeves

Chris Livingston

Oscar Tshiebwe

© Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZH5Sl_0gRTc3n700

Arkansas

#10

Projected starting lineup

Anthony Black

Nick Smith

Ricky Council IV

Jordan Walsh

Makhel Mitchell

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZw41_0gRTc3n700

Tennessee

#13

Projected starting lineup

Zakai Zeigler

Santiago Vescovi

Julian Phillips

Josiah-Jordan James

Olivier Nkamhoua

© Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mOWqe_0gRTc3n700

Alabama

#19

Projected starting lineup

Mark Sears

Jaden Bradley

Dominick Welch

Brandon Miller

Charles Bediako

© Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

It is clear that the SEC is set to have another great basketball season since there are so many talented teams.

Auburn will be tested heavily against the SEC gauntlet, hoping to win the SEC once again.

This Auburn basketball team is set up for success thanks to Coach Pearl and his staff.

Comments / 0

