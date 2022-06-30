ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburyport, MA

Man in court on marijuana charges arrested while driving away from court in SUV full of marijuana, police say

By Heather Alterisio
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 43-year-old Biddeford, Maine, man started the day and ended the day in Newburyport District Court. A man in court Wednesday on charges of driving without a license and marijuana possession over one pound was released on his own recognizance with one condition: no driving until he is properly licensed...

WGME

Female inmate found dead at York County Jail

ALFRED (WGME) -- A female inmate was found dead in her cell Sunday morning at York County Jail. Sheriff William King says Nicole Turner, 34, of Biddeford was discovered dead around 6:30 a.m. Turner had been incarcerated at the jail since June 21, 2022, on miscellaneous charges. The Maine State...
YORK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Sanford police searching for missing family of three

SANFORD, Maine — Sanford police are searching for a family of three who has not been seen since Wednesday. Officials say 28-year-old Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen and 38-year old Nicholas Hansen may have been camping in the Phillips area and were due back on Thursday. Family and friends have not yet heard from them.
SANFORD, ME
NECN

Three Arrested Following Police Chase From NH to Mass.

Three people are under arrest following a police chase through two states in an alleged stolen car late Friday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, the car chase began in New Hampshire shortly before 4p.m., and crossed into Massachusetts. The chase ended on Route 495 in Hopkinton, Mass. when troopers deployed stop sticks on the road.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mocoshow.com

Man Arrested in Rockville on a Warrant for Homicide in Maine

A Connecticut man was arrested in Rockville on July 1 on a warrant for a June 6 double-murder that occurred in Maine. David Barnett, 34, of Bristol, CT is alleged to have killed Kelzie Caron (21) and Pierre Langlois (21) at a residence in Auburn, ME. Barnett is currently being held in Montgomery County pending extradition, according to FOX5.
ROCKVILLE, MD
wabi.tv

Man accused of multiple carjacking’s in Portland arrested

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities say a man who assaulted someone and stole a car in Portland Friday is now in custody. Officials say the suspect was reported to have a sharp object which he used as a weapon to carjack someone on Congress St. around 10:15. That person was seriously injured, officials say.
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Man hospitalized after Concord shooting

CONCORD, N.H. — A man was hospitalized after he was shot early Saturday morning in Concord, police said. Concord police said they investigated at Duke Lane for reports of a gunshot victim. Investigators said one man was hurt. He went to Concord Hospital with "serious injuries." Concord police said...
CONCORD, NH
nbcboston.com

Maine Man Arrested for Leaving Mass. Court in SUV Full of Marijuana

A Maine man who was arraigned for driving without a license and illegal possession of over a pound of marijuana was arrested again as he drove off from Massachusetts courthouse in an SUV full of 90 pounds of pot in different forms. Yves Duboc was released from Newburyport District Court...
homenewshere.com

Zagarella not guilty of manslaughter in death of TMHS student Ethan Costello

TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, June 23, 2022, Joseph Zagarella, 23, was found not guilty on the charge of manslaughter pertaining to the October 2016 death of Tewksbury Memorial High School student, Ethan Costello. Zagarella was found guilty on the charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing...
wabi.tv

Maine man accused of killing young niece pleads not guilty

ALFRED, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of fatally shooting his toddler niece in Wells in May and injuring his brother and father pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. Andrew Huber Young faced a judge over Zoom from the York County Jail in Alfred where he is being...
ALFRED, ME
CBS Boston

Truck crashes into Swampscott home

SWAMPSCOTT -- A truck crashed into a Swampscott home on Saturday morning. The front porch and porch roof have extensive damage.Police were called to Banks Terrance around 11 a.m. The truck had been in front of the home to make a delivery. At one point, when no one was in the truck, it rolled backward and crashed into the front of the house, police said. The driver, from Jay & Jay Trucking, told officers that the brakes were set at the time.Both homeowners were there at the time but no one was hurt.A refrigerator came out of the truck and hit and damaged a car in the driveway/The truck is still in place because it appears to be supporting the porch, according to police. A building commissioner responded to the scene to check the structural integrity of the home.National Grid also responded to the scene and shut off the gas to the home as a precaution. 
WGME

Sanford family missing since June 29, last seen in Rumford

SANFORD (WGME) -- Police in Sanford are asking the public's help in locating a family that was last seen in the Rumford area on Wednesday, June 29. Police say they could possibly be in the Phillips area camping. They were due back on Thursday but friends and family have not heard from them.
SANFORD, ME
Boston Globe

Boston police officer sentenced to probation for not reporting lottery winnings to IRS

Lamb sold a winning lottery ticket worth $10,000 to a convenience store owner for cash instead of claiming it with the Massachusetts Lottery Commission in May 2020. A Boston police officer was sentenced to probation Thursday after pleading guilty to a tax charge for not reporting gambling winnings from a lottery ticket on his tax returns, the U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said.
BOSTON, MA

