Man in court on marijuana charges arrested while driving away from court in SUV full of marijuana, police say
By Heather Alterisio
Boston Globe
3 days ago
The 43-year-old Biddeford, Maine, man started the day and ended the day in Newburyport District Court. A man in court Wednesday on charges of driving without a license and marijuana possession over one pound was released on his own recognizance with one condition: no driving until he is properly licensed...
WESTBROOK, Maine — Police in Westbrook are asking the public to lock their cars and remove the keys after three cars were stolen and multiple others burglarized over the last 72 hours. According to a Facebook post by the Westbrook Police Department, the items taken from the unlocked cars...
– Chief David Clark reports that the Reading Police Department arrested and charged a man on multiple firearms charges yesterday following a traffic stop. Joshua LaBerge, 36, of Hyannis, was arrested and charged with:. • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License. • Possession of Ammunition without FID. • OUI...
ALFRED, Maine — A Biddeford woman was found dead in her jail cell at the York County Jail in Alfred Sunday. Nicole Turner, 34, was found deceased at 6:30 a.m., York County Sheriff William King said in an email Sunday afternoon. Turner's death is being investigated by the Maine...
ALFRED (WGME) -- A female inmate was found dead in her cell Sunday morning at York County Jail. Sheriff William King says Nicole Turner, 34, of Biddeford was discovered dead around 6:30 a.m. Turner had been incarcerated at the jail since June 21, 2022, on miscellaneous charges. The Maine State...
SANFORD, Maine — Sanford police are searching for a family of three who has not been seen since Wednesday. Officials say 28-year-old Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen and 38-year old Nicholas Hansen may have been camping in the Phillips area and were due back on Thursday. Family and friends have not yet heard from them.
Three people are under arrest following a police chase through two states in an alleged stolen car late Friday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, the car chase began in New Hampshire shortly before 4p.m., and crossed into Massachusetts. The chase ended on Route 495 in Hopkinton, Mass. when troopers deployed stop sticks on the road.
The leader of a North Shore-based drug trafficking organization (DTO) and his mother have been sentenced for their roles in a conspiracy that manufactured and flooded the streets of Massachusetts with hundreds of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl made on high-volume pill press machines. Vincent Caruso, 27, a/k/a...
A Connecticut man was arrested in Rockville on July 1 on a warrant for a June 6 double-murder that occurred in Maine. David Barnett, 34, of Bristol, CT is alleged to have killed Kelzie Caron (21) and Pierre Langlois (21) at a residence in Auburn, ME. Barnett is currently being held in Montgomery County pending extradition, according to FOX5.
A 28-year-old Haverhill man is being treated at a Boston hospital for, what were described as, “serious injuries” after he and the motorcycle he was driving were struck by an allegedly drunk driver early Friday morning in Plaistow, N.H. Matthew J. Wilson suffered “serious injuries to his lower...
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities say a man who assaulted someone and stole a car in Portland Friday is now in custody. Officials say the suspect was reported to have a sharp object which he used as a weapon to carjack someone on Congress St. around 10:15. That person was seriously injured, officials say.
CONCORD, N.H. — A man was hospitalized after he was shot early Saturday morning in Concord, police said. Concord police said they investigated at Duke Lane for reports of a gunshot victim. Investigators said one man was hurt. He went to Concord Hospital with "serious injuries." Concord police said...
A Maine man who was arraigned for driving without a license and illegal possession of over a pound of marijuana was arrested again as he drove off from Massachusetts courthouse in an SUV full of 90 pounds of pot in different forms. Yves Duboc was released from Newburyport District Court...
TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, June 23, 2022, Joseph Zagarella, 23, was found not guilty on the charge of manslaughter pertaining to the October 2016 death of Tewksbury Memorial High School student, Ethan Costello. Zagarella was found guilty on the charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing...
A Mississippi man who had just landed at Boston's Logan International Airport for a trip to Maine was arrested Thursday afternoon after loading rounds into his pistol curbside, Massachusetts State Police said. According to state police, the man, identified as Zachary Carden, 22, of Vicksburg, was placed under arrest for...
ALFRED, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of fatally shooting his toddler niece in Wells in May and injuring his brother and father pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. Andrew Huber Young faced a judge over Zoom from the York County Jail in Alfred where he is being...
SWAMPSCOTT -- A truck crashed into a Swampscott home on Saturday morning. The front porch and porch roof have extensive damage.Police were called to Banks Terrance around 11 a.m. The truck had been in front of the home to make a delivery. At one point, when no one was in the truck, it rolled backward and crashed into the front of the house, police said. The driver, from Jay & Jay Trucking, told officers that the brakes were set at the time.Both homeowners were there at the time but no one was hurt.A refrigerator came out of the truck and hit and damaged a car in the driveway/The truck is still in place because it appears to be supporting the porch, according to police. A building commissioner responded to the scene to check the structural integrity of the home.National Grid also responded to the scene and shut off the gas to the home as a precaution.
A homeowner arriving home early Tuesday found the back door wide open and some of his belongings from inside on the front lawn. Voices were also heard around 3:40 a.m. coming from the the woods, and the homeowner called police. After police arrived at the home on Rochester Hill, a...
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police in Sanford are asking the public's help in locating a family that was last seen in the Rumford area on Wednesday, June 29. Police say they could possibly be in the Phillips area camping. They were due back on Thursday but friends and family have not heard from them.
Lamb sold a winning lottery ticket worth $10,000 to a convenience store owner for cash instead of claiming it with the Massachusetts Lottery Commission in May 2020. A Boston police officer was sentenced to probation Thursday after pleading guilty to a tax charge for not reporting gambling winnings from a lottery ticket on his tax returns, the U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said.
