Black Mountain, NC

Motel death ruled ‘self-inflicted intentional act’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn explosion in May at a Black Mountain motel that claimed the life of one person was the result of a suicide, an investigation has determined. Local authorities, who responded to a call at the Apple...

theonefeather.com

Cherokee Police Chief Carla Neadeau steps up for her community

Blindsided is one of the only ways to describe Carla Neadeau as she was stepping into her new role. The now interim Police Chief of the Cherokee Indian Police Department was most concerned about the ongoing audit for the Tribal Jail that she was working through. Her focus quickly had to shift when Police Chief Josh Taylor told her he would be stepping down and that she was his top choice to step into the role.
CHEROKEE, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspect caught after initially getting away from officers during chase

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after allegedly leading officers on a chase. On Saturday, July 2, 2022, deputies said they were asked to keep an eye out for a suspect who could be coming into Rutherford County. Deputies were told the suspect, 26-year-old Joshua Cain Wilson, had stolen a vehicle in Wilkes County and led officers from the North Wilkesboro Police Department on a chase before getting away.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Crime & Safety
Go Blue Ridge

Man Charged With Firing Gun In Downtown Boone

A Morganton man is under arrest after firing a gun in downtown Boone, then fleeing into Caldwell County. On Thursday morning, June 30th at 2:11 a.m., Boone Police Officers were dispatched to Boone Saloon, located at 489 W. King St., regarding a possible impaired driver and a disturbance at the business after the patron was asked to leave at closing. The suspect left prior to arrival of officers; however, according to witnesses, fired one round from what was later to be determined as a 9 mm handgun, before fleeing the scene. A vehicle description, along with registration information was broadcast to surrounding law enforcement agencies.
BOONE, NC
WSPA 7News

Woman found dead in Greenville Co. abandoned home

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was found dead in an abandoned home in Greenville. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to South Leach Street in reference to a woman found dead inside an abandoned home. Upon arrival, the coroner’s office identified the woman as 69-year-old Susan Elaine Donald. The coroner’s office said they […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Pickens County shooting

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Deputies were called to Green Meadow Lane in Easley just before 5 Saturday afternoon for reports of a shooting that injured a man. When they arrived, they found a...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
#Suicide#The Apple Blossom Motel#Black Mountain Police
WJHL

JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle rear-ends Fed-Ex truck

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is dead following a Friday evening crash, police say. According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the scene of a collision in the 3000 block of Cherokee Road around 3 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found that […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WLOS.com

Search warrant reveals new details in injuries, death of Buncombe County 2-month-old

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — New details have surfaced in the death of a 2-month-old girl in Buncombe County whose parents were arrested in connection to her death. According to new information obtained in a search warrant, Diandra Fuhr-Farlow, age 28, the mother of 2-month-old Riley Leshae Hannah Stephenson, called 911 on Tuesday, June 28 when she found Riley unconscious and not breathing in her bassinet.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Dozens arrested, 6 wanted, after large drug bust in Henderson County

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested dozens of people after a drug bust involving six houses. Deputies said on Thursday, June 30, a six-month-long drug investigation by the Drug Task Force ended with seven search warrants being executed and numerous arrests being made.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies following early morning crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said one person died following an early morning crash in Greenville County. Troopers said the crash happened around 2:56 a.m. along West Parker Road near Castell Drive. According to troopers, the two cars were going in opposite directions along West...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Chesnee

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another was injured in a Chesnee shooting Saturday night. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Emory Road at 10:37 p.m. Upon arrival, they saw one person had been shot. The person was taken to the hospital and is expected to […]
CHESNEE, SC

