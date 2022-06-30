Motel death ruled ‘self-inflicted intentional act’

Blindsided is one of the only ways to describe Carla Neadeau as she was stepping into her new role. The now interim Police Chief of the Cherokee Indian Police Department was most concerned about the ongoing audit for the Tribal Jail that she was working through. Her focus quickly had to shift when Police Chief Josh Taylor told her he would be stepping down and that she was his top choice to step into the role.

CHEROKEE, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO