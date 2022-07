In a survey by data company Zappi, consumers are increasingly stating that they want to see brands "walk the walk" on social issues. Ryan Barry, president of Zappi, joined Cheddar News to talk about how consumers, especially younger ones, want less performative support for issues that they care about. "I think consumers are increasingly able to sniff out lack of authenticity," he said. "So what isn't good enough is changing the logo to be rainbow for a month. It's actually doing things to support your employees and the communities that you do."

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO