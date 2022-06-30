ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Coyote spotted roaming the streets of downtown San Francisco

By Kyla Guilfoil, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQWya_0gRSsM2w00
Courtesy Christian Calderon

SAN FRANCISCO — It seems to be summer vacation for San Francisco's coyotes, as one was spotted ditching the woods and taking to the city's streets for a downtown stroll.

The coyote was captured on video in the city’s Laurel Heights neighborhood by Christian Calderon, who saw the animal on Euclid Avenue near Iris Avenue, according to ABC News affiliate, KGO.

The coyote was seen walking along a sidewalk and crosswalk for several minutes in Calderon’s video.

No reports of human or animal injuries have been made in connection to this coyote sighting.

This video may be shocking for some Americans, but for San Francisco, coyote sightings have become increasingly common.

According to Camilla Fox of Project Coyote, a national nonprofit organization based in Marin County that promotes coexistence between people and wildlife, coyotes live throughout San Francisco, and most of the city’s green spaces are likely to have coyotes within them.

“What’s most remarkable is that we don’t often see them, though we are coexisting with them. We only hear when there is a sighting or conflict,” Fox said in an interview with the San Francisco Department of Environment.

According to the department, coyotes maintain an important role in the area’s ecosystem, particularly by preying on different rodent species in the area.

This, Fox explained to the department, means that there are less rodenticides and other deadly poisons that kill “non-target animals.”

Nonetheless, spotting a coyote can be scary for the average person, and can pose a risk to pets.

In April, two pet owners lost their dogs to coyote attacks, both in the Corona Heights Park area, just a couple of miles from where a coyote was spotted in Laurel Heights on Wednesday.

The two attacks, happening a couple of weeks apart in the same area, happened quickly, while the owners were close to their animal, the San Francisco Chronicle said.

“It’s heartbreaking, and all the time it’s very similar stories of how it happened,” Deb Campbell, a spokesperson for San Francisco Animal Care and Control told the San Francisco Chronicle.

“A dog will be off-leash, or someone will let a dog out to pee off-leash, and there’s a coyote in the vicinity that will take it. It’s heartbreaking and preventable and we certainly wish that these things never happened,” Campbell added.

San Francisco Animal Care and Control has more information on how to avoid altercations with coyotes on their website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corona, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Coyote, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown San Francisco#Roaming#Abc News#Kgo#Americans#Project Coyote
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy