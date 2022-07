In June the National Football League partnered with the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) to celebrate Olympic Day with a Flag Football showcase in Africa. Olympic Day has been held annually on June 23 since 1948. According to the NFL, the event took place in Accra, Ghana, as children ages 12 to 14 from 10 local schools in the area joined NFL stars and legends and the Ghana American Football Federation to play flag football and celebrate Olympic Day by wearing the colors of the Olympic rings and highlighting the #OlympicDay and #MoveForPeace messages. The young participants also had lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. The NFL and IFAF joined sports organizations globally to promote the theme ‘Move For Peace’ – aligned to the International Olympic Committee’s overarching message of ‘Together For A Better World’.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO