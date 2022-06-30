Jules Bistro, Paramount Benefit Raises Over $42,000 for Ukraine
ST. CLOUD -- A fundraiser benefiting Ukraine earlier this week was a huge success. Jules' Bistro and the Paramount Center for the Arts...1037theloon.com
ST. CLOUD -- A fundraiser benefiting Ukraine earlier this week was a huge success. Jules' Bistro and the Paramount Center for the Arts...1037theloon.com
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0