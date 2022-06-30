Jules Bistro, Paramount Benefit Raises Over $42,000 for Ukraine

MINNEAPOLIS -- The United States' Independence Day is not the only one being celebrated this week.Minnesota's large Somali community is celebrating the Somali Independence Day as well."If you like music and you like food, we have everything. This is an amazing festival," said Abdimalik Mohamed, who is leading the organization of the event.Saturday kicked off Somali Week, an annual event. This year marks the 62nd anniversary of independence in Somalia."Outside of Africa, this is the biggest festival we have going on here," Mohamed said.A celebration of home at another home. This time of year, two reasons to mark the calendar."I'm...

