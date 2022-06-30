ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, CA

David Arellanes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Arellanes, age 57, of Beaumont passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022. David was...

Local Fourth of July celebrations

The city of Beaumont will host its annual Freedom Festival, featuring live entertainment, food and fireworks at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 4, at Stewart Park, 985 Maple Ave. The free Independence Day celebration will include a family-friendly tailgating zone, a live concert, food and merchandise vendors and picnicking. A...
BEAUMONT, CA
Banning seeks input to improve road safety

For the next couple of weeks, Banning invites the public to chime in on ways the city can reduce traffic incidents around its streets and thoroughfares. According to the state Office of Traffic Safety, there were 427 collisions around the city of Banning from 2017 through 2021. Most of those...
BANNING, CA

