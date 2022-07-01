ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamala Harris Back in the Bay Area for Democratic Party Fundraisers

By Thom Jensen
NBC Bay Area
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris was back in the Bay Area Thursday for two Democratic Party fundraisers. One fundraiser was held in the afternoon in Los Gatos. The second fundraiser was scheduled for the evening in San Francisco. NBC Bay Area captured Harris' motorcade as she made her way to...

Comments / 23

CAGringo
3d ago

Since the value of pictures with her have tanked and the cost of fuel has skyrocked, the donation take will barely break even. Oh, I forgot that we taxpayers are paying for her junket travel expenses.

Reply
11
Denise Fowler
1d ago

Does this woman actually do any work? Seems like parades and fundraising is all she knows how to do. “Passage of time” for her must mean days in between parties.

Reply
4
OnlyInAmerica
3d ago

According to Willie Brown, Kamala uses Vaseline for lipstick!

Reply(1)
9
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
