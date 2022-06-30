ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

COLUMN SIX | Some five decades on, Switzer still powerful symbol

By The Voice of Pelham
thevoiceofpelham.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent Boston Marathon, in which Pelham resident Carly Zanatta placed 55 out of 10,564 female runners, was the 50th anniversary race since women were officially entered and allowed to run in the Boston Marathon. Women had run marathons since 1896 (Stamatis Rovithi), but not officially until Brit Violet Percy did...

thevoiceofpelham.ca

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles native receives adventure scholarship

The Flyin Ryan Hawks Foundation recently announced Dianne Vitkus, a Skaneateles native, has been selected as the most recent recipient of its adventure scholarship. Vitkus, a 29-year-old born and raised in a small town in upstate New York, sustained a life threatening fall leaving her with a C6 spinal cord injury and permanently paralyzed from her chest down in July of 2020. Ever since, she has been working tirelessly to get back to the life she once knew, full of sport, travel and adventure. Vitkus grew up as a three sport athlete and then went on to play collegiate lacrosse at the D1 level. During her junior year she studied abroad in Greece and traveled throughout the Europe. After college she remained active and ran the Marine Corps Marathon in 2019, just nine months before her injury. But she has not let this recent adversity keep her from having sport in her life. She has tried adaptive rock climbing, handcycling, hiking, sailing, rowing and skiing – just to name a few. By sharing these adventures she wants to show others that being in a wheelchair does not have to limit your ability and spirit to explore and be active.
SKANEATELES, NY
oswegospeedway.com

Sobus Awarded Second Career J&S Paving 350 Super Checkers

OSWEGO, NY (July 3, 2022) - Driving the Top Quality Motorsports No. 45, veteran driver Brian Sobus was awarded his second career J&S Paving 350 Supermodified win in the Independence Grand Prix 30-lapper this past Saturday night. Sobus, who also earned a victory on June 4, crossed the finish line...
OSWEGO, NY
AllSyracue

All-American Goalie Will Mark Transferring to Syracuse

Long Island All-American goalie Will Mark is transferring to Syracuse, he announced on Instagram. Mark was named an honorable mention All-American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association and was the Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year the last two seasons. He ...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Village Of Pelham, NY
City
Marathon, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man wins ‘Jeopardy,’ beating contestant who went viral

A Syracuse man won “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, beating a contestant who went viral a day earlier with a major music mixup. David Bzdak, a philosophy professor at Onondaga Community College, won $2,000 on the June 30 episode, beating Hoa Quach, a portfolio manager from Illinois, and returning champion Halley Ryherd, a real estate attorney from Iowa. Ryherd made headlines after winning Wednesday’s episode because the only question she got wrong was about Chuck D’s hip-hop group – she guessed “The Funky Bunch” (as in “Marky Mark” Wahlberg’s “Good Vibrations”) instead of Public Enemy.
SYRACUSE, NY
lacrossebucket.com

LIU’s Will Mark Transferring to Syracuse

(Photo Courtesy of LIU Athletics) Former LIU goalie Will Mark will be joining the Syracuse Orange next season. the California native announced his decision via Instagram on Friday. Twice named the NEC Defensive Player of The Year (2021, 2022), Mark was a three-year starter for the Sharks. He made 193...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Inside $1B plan to rebuild Syracuse neighborhood near I-81 (Good Morning CNY for July 1)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 90; Low: 67. Late-day thunderstorm possible. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: It took a week along Skaneateles Lake to convince Dr. Michael Shende to build a permanent home along its shore. The home has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a deck and a gorgeous view. Take a closer look. (Courtesy Ackerman Real Estate Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuela Schär
Person
Kristine Lilly
Person
Rosie Ruiz
Person
Sarah Fuller
Person
Kathrine Switzer
informnny.com

Syracuse professor wins first place on ‘Jeopardy’

(WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse professor appeared on “Jeopardy!” June 30, 2022, and finished in first place with $2,000 in one-day winnings. Onondaga Community College Philosophy Professor David Bzdak challenged Halley Ryherd from Waukee, I.A. and Hoa Quach from Naperville, I.L. Thursday night. Bzdak finished Double Jeopardy with...
SYRACUSE, NY
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS TO RUN FIRST WEEDSPORT DOUBLEHEADER, JULY 30-31

CONCORD, NC – For the first time in the history of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, The Greatest Show on Dirt will run a doubleheader weekend at Weedsport Speedway, July 30-31. The Empire State Challenge Weekend will see the best Sprint Car drivers in the world make their only trip of the year to New York and battle for glory around the state-of-the-art 3/8-mile track.
WEEDSPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#College Football#The Boston Marathon#Syracuse University#American
chronicle-express.com

People of Greenidge: Brenda Dueck

DRESDEN – Greenidge Generation recently launched the latest video in its series of first-person stories told by its team members. The series focuses on Upstate New Yorkers whose lives and careers have been positively impacted by the development and growth of Greenidge’s vertically integrated power generation facility and cryptocurrency data center in Dresden.
DRESDEN, NY
waer.org

Recreational paddlers may soon be welcomed to a Southside Syracuse park

The City of Syracuse is proposing the addition of a kayak and canoe launch to Kirk Park. The design plan will be presented at an Aug. 1 Southside Tomorrow's Neighborhoods Today meeting, where organizers hope to receive public opinion. Community members who are unable to attend the in-person meeting can submit comments through the project website until Aug. 15.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Syracuse hospital to be consolidated with St. Peter’s

Trinity Health, the owner of St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, is consolidating its leadership team with St. Peter's Hospital in Albany in an effort to save money. The administrative restructuring results in a regionalized hospital system and its senior-most leader is based in Albany.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Top Shops To Buy Meats For Grilling In Upstate New York

Where can you buy meat locally in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse area to help support local business?. According to a recent Forbes magazine article, 75% of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker. That means plenty of people will put it to some good use this during the warmer weather. You have to remember to be safe, and also make sure you grill delicious food too.
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

A big family reunion, 200 family members gather at Southwick Beach

TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) -Most family reunions might have a couple dozen people. This one had 200 people. The Derrigo family celebrated their family’s legacy at Southwick Beach this Saturday as nearly 200 family members came together. They’re all descendants of John and Sara Derrigo, two immigrants...
ELLISBURG, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy