You don’t need to spend much time in Eugene to start noticing the hidden threads tying the food scene together. Start with a stroll through the Lane County Farmers Market’s just-opened downtown pavilion, built to resemble a greenhouse and serve as the cornerstone of the city’s new “town square.” In one corner, a stand selling the same vibrant greens used in a side salad at the chic nearby brunch spot, where your amiable server happens to be the same person who brought your hand rolls the night before at the manga-obsessed attic bar above the city’s best sushi spot.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO