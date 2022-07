SACRAMENTO –The Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) is holding its Sixth Annual Rural County Photo Contest from July 1 through July 31, 2022, according to a recent press release. The contest invites individuals to submit their photographs capturing life in rural California and showcasing the beautiful scenery, activities, communities, history, and charm of RCRC’s 39 member counties.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO