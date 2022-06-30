▶️ Water needed: Bend nonprofit seeks donations to help those on the street

After a controversial display of a Confederate flag in last year’s Redmond 4th of July parade, organizers are focusing on making this year’s parade a non-political event. “We’ve clarified some of the rules,” said Sean Neary, president of Redmond Chamber Board of Directors. “In years past it was ‘stay on topic and no profanity.’ We wanted to clarify that this is not a political event. This is family-friendly, inclusive event that’s for the entire community regardless of belief, background. We want to make sure we can all support this. It’s supporting America’s birthday.”

REDMOND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO