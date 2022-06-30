ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
▶️ Water needed: Bend nonprofit seeks donations to help those on the street

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Cover picture for the articleThe nonprofit Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking Central Oregonians for assistance to help keep those living on the streets hydrated this summer. It’s asking community members to donate bottled water,...

▶️ Tips to keep pets safe on the 4th of July and at the Pet Parade

As we celebrate Independence Day, it’s important to remember that the fireworks shows we enjoy can also frighten pets and cause them to run away. The Humane Society of Central Oregon reminds pet owners that frightened pets can get disoriented. Veterinary clinics report an increase in injuries caused by dogs hit by cars as they are running away.
▶️ Search and Rescue called out for injured biker west of Bend

Deschutes County Search and Rescue was called out Sunday to assist a trail bike rider who was injured near Bend. It happened at 12:19 p.m. on Tiddlywinks Trail just west of Larsen’s Trail, west of Bend. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile crashed his bike and was...
▶️ La Pine gets $36 million for septic, water system improvements

La Pine will receive $17.7 million in loans and grants from the Department of Agriculture. The money will go toward improvements in septic systems for folks in the Cagle and Glenwood Acres subdivisions. The goal of the project is to prevent the cross contamination of people’s drinking water wells.
C.O. firefighters stop new lightning-sparked blazes as more thunderstorms move through region

Dozens of Central Oregon firefighters spent part of their holiday weekend responding to more than a dozen small fires since intense thunderstorms rolled through the region on Saturday, and officials said Sunday they will be watching for more “sleeper” or holdover fires in coming days and weeks. The post C.O. firefighters stop new lightning-sparked blazes as more thunderstorms move through region appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Little Did I Know: What is that post at 4th and Portland in Bend?

Sometimes, hidden treasures are actually sitting right in front of you — hidden in plain sight. In fact, sometimes those treasures sit for 100 years before anyone even notices they exist. One piece of Central Oregon history that has been around longer than any of us was not fully...
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands across Oregon & California due to storm

SUNDAY UPDATE: The last two Southern Oregon Pacific Power customers without power were restored with electricity by 9am Sunday in Medford. They were the last of a few lingering early Sunday morning outages also including Ashland, Talent and Brownsboro customers. UPDATE: According to Pacific Power's website, power has been restored...
15 Best Things to Do in Prineville, OR

The city of Prineville is the seat of Crook County, Oregon. Founded in 1870, Prineville is the oldest city in Central Oregon. Prineville is a historical city in the heart of Oregon’s high desert known for its beautiful sunsets, serenity, and great trails for biking, running, and hiking. It...
▶️ Only American flags and U.S. military symbols in Redmond 4th of July parade

After a controversial display of a Confederate flag in last year’s Redmond 4th of July parade, organizers are focusing on making this year’s parade a non-political event. “We’ve clarified some of the rules,” said Sean Neary, president of Redmond Chamber Board of Directors. “In years past it was ‘stay on topic and no profanity.’ We wanted to clarify that this is not a political event. This is family-friendly, inclusive event that’s for the entire community regardless of belief, background. We want to make sure we can all support this. It’s supporting America’s birthday.”
Rollover crash east of Bend kills California man

A 64 year-old California man was killed in a crash on Nelson Road Friday night. Deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to a report of a car on fire in a field near Nelson Road and Nelson Place south of the Bend Airport.
▶️ Don’t call 911 to report illegal fireworks in Bend

Bend city officials are encouraging residents and visitors to enjoy the Pilot Butte fireworks show Monday night rather than lighting off their own fireworks. And they are reminding folks there is a citywide ban on fireworks. Bend Fire and Rescue warns that people caught lighting fireworks could face a $750...
Prineville author Rick Steber claims High Desert Museum ‘banned’ his books; museum says they weren’t selling

Prolific Western author Rick Steber of Prineville claims Bend’s High Desert Museum has banned his books because they are going in a different, more progressive direction, sparking an outcry on social media. But the museum, which just turned 40, claims it’s not about politics or censorship, only that his books simply didn’t sell. The post Prineville author Rick Steber claims High Desert Museum ‘banned’ his books; museum says they weren’t selling appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Thunder, lightning, hail storms roll through Central Oregon on Saturday

Thunder, lightning and hail storms across Central Oregon on Saturday knocked out power for thousands and caused numerous fire starts in nearby forests. Clouds rolled in over Bend at around 1:30 p.m., with the first showers and hail starting at 2 p.m. Showers continued off and on throughout the evening...
Semi gets stuck on one-lane bridge in Central Oregon

MADRAS, Ore. - A semi driver tried to cross a single-lane bridge late Tuesday night - without success, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Crews expect to have the truck removed and Pelton Dam Road back open by 3 p.m. Wednesday. "Please avoid Pelton Dam Road, which is the road...
Investigation Continues Into Fatal Crash East Of Bend

BEND, OR -- A California man died following a Friday night crash east of the Bend Airport. When Sheriff’s deputies responded to Nelson Road at about 9:30 p.m., they found a 1972 Porsche convertible on fire in a rock outcropping off the road. It had rolled several times, throwing the driver from the car.
Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
Hwy. 97 Fatal, Jefferson Co., June 30

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 361 and Hwy 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Ford Thunderbird on Hwy 361, operated by Mario Villagomez (31) of Prineville, failed stop entering Hwy 97 and collided with a red Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, operated by Martin Fox (65) of Manson, WA, that was northbound. Martin Fox sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Susan Fox (62) of Manson, WA, was critically injured and transported via air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend. Villagomez was transported with injuries to a local hospital. Hwy 97 and Hwy 361 were affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Fire & EMS, and ODOT.
