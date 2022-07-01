Veto likely again ahead for bill making North Carolina sheriffs aid ICE
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Legislation requiring North Carolina’s sheriffs to assist federal agents who are seeking a jail inmate whom they believe...www.witn.com
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Legislation requiring North Carolina’s sheriffs to assist federal agents who are seeking a jail inmate whom they believe...www.witn.com
Typical democrat…stand up for the lawbreakers instead of the law! Keep North Carolina overrun with illegals.
soooooo, he doesn't want our sheriff's to help ICE locate a fugitive that is running amok in our state? useless
recall cooper, and put him in prison for not following our laws, and allowing the invasion of our Country.
Comments / 70