MCMC WELCOMES AMBER SORENSON AND BROOKLYN BOERBOOM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Depression is a leading cause of disability worldwide, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the World Health Organization, and the Pan American Health Organization. Those who suffer from it are at much greater risk for things like metabolic and cardiovascular disease, and the global economy suffers $1 trillion in lost productivity every year to anxiety and depression disorders alone. Substance abuse is more prevalent among people with depression. Young people, who are more than twice as likely to drop out of school when they suffer from depression, are especially vulnerable.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO