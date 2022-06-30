ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray County, MN

MCMC WELCOMES AMBER SORENSON AND BROOKLYN BOERBOOM

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo new administrative staff are gracing the halls of the Murray County Medical Center. Amber...

dakotanewsnow.com

4th of July Market Day in Brandon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 4th of July Market Day kicks takes place in Brandon on Saturday. The event takes place at 915 N. Splitrock Blvd. from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM and features a wide variety of vendors. Market manager, Julie Lanoue, joined Dakota News Now...
BRANDON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to fires; Independence Day celebrations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 4. Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Fire crews from Brandon, Valley Springs, and Sioux Falls are responding to a garage fire in Brandon this morning. Our KELOLAND news team is headed to the scene and we hope to keep you updated.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

States with the highest rates of depression

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Depression is a leading cause of disability worldwide, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the World Health Organization, and the Pan American Health Organization. Those who suffer from it are at much greater risk for things like metabolic and cardiovascular disease, and the global economy suffers $1 trillion in lost productivity every year to anxiety and depression disorders alone. Substance abuse is more prevalent among people with depression. Young people, who are more than twice as likely to drop out of school when they suffer from depression, are especially vulnerable.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
superhits1027.com

Man sentenced 52 years ago for northern Iowa crimes has died in prison

FORT MADISON — A man sent to prison for his involvement in a 1969 crime spree in northern Iowa has died in the Iowa State Penitentiary. According to Iowa court records, Elvin Gilroy was one of four men who broke out of a jail in St. Cloud, Minnesota in June of 1969. They stole a county car, ditched that vehicle and stole another car. They made their way south and robbed a grocery store in Spirit Lake, a filling station in Emmetsburg and the Fareway Store in Algona. Melvin Bay, the store manager in Algona, was shot during the robbery. He died ten days later.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

2 hospitalized for possible carbon monoxide exposure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people in Sioux Falls were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning for what Fire Rescue says was possible carbon monoxide exposure. First responders were called to a home on East 8th Street around 2 o’clock this morning. A third person was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

No injuries reported in Sioux Falls garage fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue battled a garage fire Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at a home on the 900 block of South Edward Drive. Initial reports said that there was thick black smoke coming from the garage. First arriving SFFR crews...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kwsn.com

UPDATE: Multiple departments battling blaze in Trent, South Dakota

TRENT, S.D. (KELO.com) — Fire crews from several departments in multiple counties were called to Trent today to help battle a fire which ignited in the elevator. KELO.com news was told the structure collapsed around 8 p.m. this evening. Baltic, Dell Rapids, Colman, Brookings, and Jasper, Minnesota, are among fire departments on scene.
TRENT, SD
CBS Minnesota

Man, 72, killed in crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 72-year-old man died Friday in a crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Fairmont Township, which is about 60 miles east of Worthington. Investigators say a Buick sedan crashed into a Chevrolet sedan. The driver of the Buick, Gary Roland Peterson of Granada, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver, a 45-year-old Iowa man, was hospitalized with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening." Road conditions were dry at the time the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mix 97-3

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 7:00 PM Sunday (July 3). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Minnehaha County announce wanted person

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person. Authorities are looking for 32-year-old Caitlin Mariae Ladeaux for Accessory-Harbor or Conceal and Burglary 3rd Degree (Lincoln County). Ladeaux is 5′9″ and weighs approximately 135 lbs. Police ask anyone with information on Ladeaux’s location...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Stray dog attacks chihuahua in its front yard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Animal Control responded to the scene of a dog attack early Friday morning. Dog owners say that when they let their Chihuahua out into the yard at 3 a.m. it was attacked by a stray grey pit bull. They stated the pit bull was not wearing a collar and they didn’t remember having seen the dog prior to this incident. The Chihuahua was injured in the attack and taken to the emergency veterinarian, according to a press release from the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Daily Beast

Protesters and Police Clash at South Dakota Abortion Rights March

South Dakota police used smoke to disperse crowds and arrested at least two people after clashing with abortion-rights protesters in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. The Argus Leader reports that after 100 demonstrators began blocking traffic, cops in riot gear ordered them to move—and then moved in when they refused. Police Chief John Thum pinned the blame on disorganization by protest leaders and said cops were kept in the dark about the plans. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has defended a state law with no abortion exceptions for victims of rape and incest and said she will will ban telemedicine for abortion pills.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
headlightherald.com

‘Tracy’s pastor’ called home

Antique autos and airplanes played a big role in the life of Homer Dobson, but his true calling came in the church and his community. Last Friday, the longtime Tracy pastor and local civic icon died at the age of 96, leaving a void in Tracy that can never be filled.
TRACY, MN
ktwb.com

Sioux Falls man wanted in Hartford shooting killed by SWAT team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A late night shooting in Hartford ended tragically in Sioux Falls. Glenn Scott Nisich, 57 of Sioux Falls was shot and killed by police after he opened fire at officers serving a search warrant at his home Sunday morning in the 1800 block of E. 29th Street North.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New location for Brandon’s Farmer’s Market

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Take a walk through the Brandon’s Farmers Market and you can find food trucks, vendors selling canned goods, fresh food, homemade clothing and more. “Salas salsas, we’re known for our fresh ingredient salsas, and so we do everything fresh,” said Marcela Salas, co-owner of Salas Salsas.
BRANDON, SD
wnax.com

Two Dead Following Robbery, Standoff

One man is dead following a weekend shooting in Hartford. The suspect in that shooting died following a standoff at his Sioux Falls residence. Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Captain Josh Phillips said officers were dispatched to 261st Street and 464th Avenue near Hartford for reported gunshots and a possible robbery…
HARTFORD, SD
kelo.com

Update on large Elkton fire

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A costly fire in Brookings County Wednesday afternoon was fought by seven area fire departments. The sheriff’s department says a fire broke out just after 2:00 p.m. at 48312 216th Street, which is just a few miles northwest of Elkton. Fire departments from Aurora,...
ELKTON, SD
ktwb.com

SUV flips on side near downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a car that overturned near downtown at 9 a.m. Friday. The gray SUV was on its side at 10th Street and Second Avenue by the American Bank and Trust. An officer on the scene told KELO.com news that speed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

