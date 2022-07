Bill Ward is seemingly experiencing the effects of refusing to join the Black Sabbath reunion. In 2012, Black Sabbath's fans did not get the reunion they wanted to see as Ward did not join Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, and Geezer Butler in the band's schedules. At that time, he revealed on his website that the parties failed to reach an agreement, causing him to rule himself out of the reunion.

