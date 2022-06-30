ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crow Wing County, MN

Driver Hospitalized After Items from Trailer Go Through Windshield in Crow Wing County

lptv.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver was hospitalized today after items from another driver’s trailer went through his windshield near Ironton in Crow Wing County. According to a report from...

lptv.org

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Rural Willmar man dies in tractor rollover

(Willmar MN-) A rural Willmar man is dead after being pinned under a tractor north of town Wednesday afternoon. 67-year-old Tony Schmoll was operating a utility tractor on the side of a creek embankment when the tractor tipped and trapped Schmoll underneath. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department say the 911 call came in at 5:51 p.m. and emergency crews rushed to the scene in the 7000 Block of 12th Street Northwest in Dovre Township, on the west end of Long Lake. Schmoll was dead at the scene, and the incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
WILLMAR, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending June 27, 2022. June 20th: Jerico James Beith, 41 of Kimball was arrested in Meeker Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree-controlled substance. Jordan Kadeem Buggs, 28 of Waite Park was arrested in Clearwater - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance. Daniel Harold Gazett Jr, 57 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater - charge of domestic assault. Mark Anthony Nelson, 26 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance. Angela Ann Ostwald, 49 of Monticello was arrested in Clearwater - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance. Keith Brandon Ostwald, 42 of Monticello was arrested in Clearwater - Wright Co. warrant - violation of no contact order. Victor Lee Trawick, 52 of St Cloud was arrested in Aitkin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - Felon unlawfully in possession of machine guns & short-barreled shotguns.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
WJON

Sheriff: Willmar Man Pinned Under Tractor, Dies

WILLMAR -- A man died after getting pinned under a tractor near Willmar. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says they were called just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday to Dovre Township, just north of Willmar. Deputies found the 67-year-old Willmar man pinned underneath a utility tractor which appeared to tip over...
WILLMAR, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, MN
Accidents
Albany, MN
Crime & Safety
Crow Wing County, MN
Accidents
City
Brainerd, MN
State
Minnesota State
Crow Wing County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Ironton, MN
Brainerd, MN
Accidents
Brainerd, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Crosby, MN
City
Albany, MN
County
Crow Wing County, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Ross, MN
kduz.com

Authorities Release Name of Man that Died After Being Pinned by Tractor

(KWLM/Willmar, MN) Authorities have released the name of the rural Willmar man that died after being pinned under a tractor north of town Wednesday afternoon. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department says 67-year-old Tony Schmoll died at the scene. Authorities say Schmoll was operating a utility tractor on the side...
WILLMAR, MN
kduz.com

Two Drivers Injured in Wright County Crash

Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Delano Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Matthew Hendrickson of Cokato and 51-year-old Tamara Schaust of Delano were taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment. The Patrol says Schaust suffered life-threatening injuries. Hendrickson suffered non-life threatening injuries. The crash...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Three-vehicle Crash East of Silver Lake

A three vehicle crash east of Silver Lake shut down highway 7 for a time Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash involved a 44-year-old woman from Excelsior, a 27-year-old man from Eagan, and an 18-year-old man from Corona, South Dakota, however, the Patrol has not released names or details on any injuries.
SILVER LAKE, MN
willmarradio.com

Man hurt when tractor hit by car in McLeod County

(Brownton MN-) A Stewart man was hurt when his farm tractor was hit by a car in McLeod County Tuesday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 4:33 p.m. on Highway 15, south of Brownton. 48-year-old Benjamin Rettmann was driving the tractor on the southbound shoulder when he was hit by a southbound car driven by 32-year-old Sara Geifer of Lafayette. Rettmann was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital and later airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with non-life-threatening injuries. Geifer was not hurt.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windshield#Accident#Gmc#Lakeland News
CBS Minnesota

Man, 67, dies after being pinned by tractor in Kandiyohi County

DOVRE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A Willmar man is dead after being pinned by a tractor Wednesday afternoon.According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on the 7000 block of 12th Street Northwest in Dovre Township.First responders found a 67-year-old man pinned underneath a utility tractor, which had apparently rolled over near a creek embankment.The man was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not identified by name as family members are still being notified.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch Aftermath Of A Flood That Hammered A Small Town In Minnesota

A small town in Minnesota got hit with severe thunderstorms and rain as flooding completely hammered the town. The flooding happened in the small town of Randall, Minnesota. The town has a population of about 600 and a slogan that says "Little city with a big heart". The last time a flood happened in this town was back in 1972. Residents reported that the small town received over 13 inches of rain in a single day back then, however official precipitation data does not exist for it.
RANDALL, MN
lptv.org

City of Randall Recovering As Flood Waters Recede

Last Saturday, the city of Randall in Morrison County suffered severe flooding due to the storms that pushed through over the weekend. Five days later, tings are beginning to return to normal. After almost a foot of rain fell on Saturday causing severe flooding for residents, the Red Cross has...
RANDALL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Burgen Lake Rest Area

Burgen Lake Rest Area to temporarily close for minor repairs. (Detroit Lakes, MN)--MnDOT says that the Burgen Lake Rest Area on westbound Interstate 94 ne…
DETROIT LAKES, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
voiceofalexandria.com

Portions of central Minnesota dealing with massive flooding

(Morrison County, MN)--Douglas County certainly isn't the only county dealing with severe weather this spring and summer. The Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved the Morrison County State of Emergency Declaration for critical infrastructure within Morrison County. This includes cities and townships within Morrison County. The incident period included is...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

24-hour self-service grocery store thrives in small Minnesota town

EVANSVILLE, Minn. -- A number of small, Minnesota towns have lost their grocery stores over the years - creating an inconvenience for residents - and a bit of a food desert. But a couple in Douglas County thinks they've found a solution.Five years ago, Evansville lost its grocery store. One that had been in town for 60 years."We'd been hearing from people, 'man it would be nice to get a store back in town. We really miss it,'" said Caileen Ostenson. "Especially with gas prices going up people are wanting to stay local, shop local."But Caileen Ostenson and her husband...
103.7 THE LOON

Cindi Hills Of Aitkin Wins Dream Getaway 63

Congratulations to Cindi Hills from Aitkin - The winner of Dream Getaway 63. We called Cindi bright and early Friday morning, July 1st, to let her know she won the trip of a lifetime. She said she has been trying to win for quite some time and thinks that she will take her husband and best friends to Hawaii for her 50th birthday, because "She deserves to be on the beach for her 50th." Cindi, we totally agree!
AITKIN, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTIFICATION OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the mortgage dated September 2, 2005, executed by Jennifer Labine and Jason Labine, wife and husband, as mortgagors, to TCF National Bank, a national banking association, now known as The Huntington National Bank, Successor by Merger to TCF National Bank, as mortgagee, recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Sherburne County, Minnesota, on September 16, 2005, as Document No. 599649, which mortgage conveyed and mortgaged the following described property, situated in the County of Sherburne and State of Minnesota, which property has a street address of 761 Brom Lane, Big Lake, Minnesota 55309, and property identification number 654390540:
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
CBS News

Man dies after being pulled from Pelican Lake

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- Authorities say a man died after being pulled from a lake northwest of the Twin Cities Sunday afternoon. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming near a pontoon on Pelican Lake when he needed to be removed from the water.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman airlifted from Gull Lake after legs pinned by pontoon

WALKER, Minn. -- A woman has been airlifted from Gull Lake after she was pinned against a dock by a pontoon.The incident happened around 4 p.m. Friday at a residence on the lake in the city of East Gull Lake.The pontoon was attempting to dock when a mechanical failure caused it to accelerate, authorities said.A 37-year-old woman tried to stop the pontoon from striking the deck by sitting and putting her feet out to stop it, but investigators say her feet ended up sliding down, and her legs became pinched in between.She was taken to a Twin Cities metro area hospital by helicopter. There's no word on how serious her injuries were.
WALKER, MN
willmarradio.com

Cogelow was a reluctant Minnesota House candidate

(Willmar MN-) Award-winning Willmar woodcarver Fred Cogelow says he didn't really want to run for the Minnesota Legislature, but felt obligated to... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Cogelow, a DFLer, will be on the ballot this November to take on incumbent Republican Dave Baker in the newly...
WILLMAR, MN
CBS Minnesota

One-of-a-kind garden highlights Ojibwe culture, sense of beauty

SANDSTONE, Minn. -- This time of year, different plants and flowers are at their peak, and one of the most unique places to see them in bloom is at the Minnesota Goose Garden.The garden in Sandstone boasts a one-of-a-kind design."That cottonwood right there is the highest part of the goose's back,"  Sue Foss said .From ground level you may not have any idea what Foss is talking about."This is the main spine of the goose right here," Foss said. But from a bird's-eye view, you see that her forest is shaped like a goose."I decided I would want a simple...
SANDSTONE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy