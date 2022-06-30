Driver Hospitalized After Items from Trailer Go Through Windshield in Crow Wing County

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTIFICATION OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the mortgage dated September 2, 2005, executed by Jennifer Labine and Jason Labine, wife and husband, as mortgagors, to TCF National Bank, a national banking association, now known as The Huntington National Bank, Successor by Merger to TCF National Bank, as mortgagee, recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Sherburne County, Minnesota, on September 16, 2005, as Document No. 599649, which mortgage conveyed and mortgaged the following described property, situated in the County of Sherburne and State of Minnesota, which property has a street address of 761 Brom Lane, Big Lake, Minnesota 55309, and property identification number 654390540:

