Affordable Housing Units Open in Atlanta’s Grove Park Neighborhood

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News gets real about the affordable housing crisis and the impact on minority communities. A local real estate developer and investor, Booker T. Washington, is on a mission to help people find housing solutions, particularly in the south metro. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston says Washington is doing it with “micro homes.”
Atlanta-based residential developer RangeWater Real Estate is set to break ground on a 156-home build-to-rent community and a 332-unit apartment project in Gwinnett County, following its recent acquisition of 50 acres there. In connection with the development, which will kick off this month, the company launched a construction company, RangeWater...
ATLANTA — A local real estate agent and developer talks about the different affordable housing programs available to help home buyers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Maja Sly said this is the first time in years that Atlanta has become unaffordable. “They don’t have...
The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is one step closer to approving a bus rapid transit (BRT) line in southwest Atlanta, reports David Wickert in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The board’s planning committee voted to select bus rapid transit — not light rail — as the preferred alternative for the line, a move needed to pursue crucial federal funding.”
Donald Williams, the owner of Williams Accounting & Consulting, gifted an Atlanta-area single mother with $1,000 in honor of the Williams Accounting & Consulting Annual Mom Boss Grant. This is the second year, the metro Atlanta businessman and his company hosted the grant, which is just one component of Williams...
ATLANTA — The Home Depot Backyard next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium was considered a gun-free zone but not anymore. Gun rights group GA2A worked with gun rights activist Phillip Evans to challenge the Backyard’s policy that restricted guns. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We...
ATLANTA — There's a heated debate on Campbellton Road after some community members felt like MARTA broke their promise on a new light rail system. Thursday, the MARTA board of directors are in favor of building a bus rapid transit (BRT) system along the Campbellton Rd corridor instead of a light rail. The full vote is set for July 14.
ATLANTA — The City of South Fulton Police Department announced Thursday it will be “closed until further notice.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Old National Precinct is also the police headquarters, located on 5539 Old National Highway, College Park, Georgia. According to...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There are two days left before the city’s first, Look Up Atlanta fireworks show! The setup is drawing some attention from people of all ages. ”I am so excited to be around for this 4th of July weekend, I hear there are going to be a lot of good fireworks going on,” said Atlanta mom Kendra Mitchell.
Celebrate the birth of our country with the annual Peachtree City Independence Day Parade and Fireworks on Monday, July 4. Direction signs are up on all roads leading to and from the City Hall / Drake Field area, a familiar sight to long-time residents at this time of year. The...
ATLANTA — Centennial Olympic Park will host Independence Day fireworks this year for the first time since 2019. For the first time, the park will require a $10 ticket to enter. The park will also allow firearms in the park, which has been part of state law for years, according to Georgia World Congress Center Authority Police Chief Paul Guerricci.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a 40-year-old man who reportedly drowned was recovered from Lake Lanier Saturday. According to authorities, a 911 call came in at 7:30 p.m. about a possible drowning at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. Officials say the man was pulled out...
(Atlanta, GA) -- The U.S. may be in a recession. That's according to a measure of economic growth used by the Atlanta Federal Reserve. The tool called GDPNow says the nation's gross domestic product could fall by one-percent in the quarter that just ended. That would meet the technical meaning of a recession when it's combined with GDP falling by one-point-six percent in the first quarter.
Once containing more rail lines than any other southeastern state, Georgia's history with the iron horse is both rich and diverse. It was served by several famous names (Southern Railway, Louisville & Nashville/Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, Central of Georgia, Atlantic Coast Line, and the Seaboard Air Line) and which connected many important cities.
Atlanta art and music scene will converge once again this year at the Summer Shade Festival at Grant Park. The two-day event is slated for Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28, 2022. It will feature outdoor fun, activities for kids and live music and food for all. There will...
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man died in Lake Lanier on Saturday night, authorities confirmed. It's the first major incident on the lake during a busy holiday weekend. Around 7:30 p.m., Ga. Dept. of Natural Resources game wardens were called to a possible drowning near a home along Little River on Lake Lanier.
Brothers Andy and Glenn McDaniel may have changed the name of their Sandy Springs barbecue restaurant to McDaniel’s QN2, but they’ve kept customer favorites while putting their spin on the menu. The brothers began at this location as a Slope’s BBQ franchise 20 years ago in March. They had the chance to make a change […]
