Atlanta, GA

Affordable Housing Units Open in Atlanta’s Grove Park Neighborhood

By Contact Editorial Dept
 3 days ago

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Local real estate developer constructs ‘micro homes’ as solution for housing crisis in South Fulton

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News gets real about the affordable housing crisis and the impact on minority communities. A local real estate developer and investor, Booker T. Washington, is on a mission to help people find housing solutions, particularly in the south metro. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston says Washington is doing it with “micro homes.”
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

RangeWater embarks on 488-unit build-to-rent/multifamily development in Gwinnett

Atlanta-based residential developer RangeWater Real Estate is set to break ground on a 156-home build-to-rent community and a 332-unit apartment project in Gwinnett County, following its recent acquisition of 50 acres there. In connection with the development, which will kick off this month, the company launched a construction company, RangeWater...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
PLANetizen

Atlanta One Step Closer to Bus Rapid Transit

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is one step closer to approving a bus rapid transit (BRT) line in southwest Atlanta, reports David Wickert in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The board’s planning committee voted to select bus rapid transit — not light rail — as the preferred alternative for the line, a move needed to pursue crucial federal funding.”
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Metro Atlanta Single-Mother Entrepreneur Received $1,000 Gift

Donald Williams, the owner of Williams Accounting & Consulting, gifted an Atlanta-area single mother with $1,000 in honor of the Williams Accounting & Consulting Annual Mom Boss Grant. This is the second year, the metro Atlanta businessman and his company hosted the grant, which is just one component of Williams...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Preparing for the largest fireworks show in the Southeast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There are two days left before the city’s first, Look Up Atlanta fireworks show! The setup is drawing some attention from people of all ages. ”I am so excited to be around for this 4th of July weekend, I hear there are going to be a lot of good fireworks going on,” said Atlanta mom Kendra Mitchell.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Get ready for Peachtree City’s biggest celebration — July 4

Celebrate the birth of our country with the annual Peachtree City Independence Day Parade and Fireworks on Monday, July 4. Direction signs are up on all roads leading to and from the City Hall / Drake Field area, a familiar sight to long-time residents at this time of year. The...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Tickets required, huge crowd expected at Centennial Park fireworks show

ATLANTA — Centennial Olympic Park will host Independence Day fireworks this year for the first time since 2019. For the first time, the park will require a $10 ticket to enter. The park will also allow firearms in the park, which has been part of state law for years, according to Georgia World Congress Center Authority Police Chief Paul Guerricci.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man reportedly drowns at Lake Lanier on Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a 40-year-old man who reportedly drowned was recovered from Lake Lanier Saturday. According to authorities, a 911 call came in at 7:30 p.m. about a possible drowning at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. Officials say the man was pulled out...
GAINESVILLE, GA
wdayradionow.com

Atlanta Feds GDPNow Tracker reveals U.S. may be on Recession

(Atlanta, GA) -- The U.S. may be in a recession. That's according to a measure of economic growth used by the Atlanta Federal Reserve. The tool called GDPNow says the nation's gross domestic product could fall by one-percent in the quarter that just ended. That would meet the technical meaning of a recession when it's combined with GDP falling by one-point-six percent in the first quarter.
ATLANTA, GA
american-rails.com

Georgia Scenic Train Rides

Once containing more rail lines than any other southeastern state, Georgia's history with the iron horse is both rich and diverse. It was served by several famous names (Southern Railway, Louisville & Nashville/Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, Central of Georgia, Atlantic Coast Line, and the Seaboard Air Line) and which connected many important cities.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

Grant Park Summer Shade Festival 2022: Info, Date, Schedule

Atlanta art and music scene will converge once again this year at the Summer Shade Festival at Grant Park. The two-day event is slated for Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28, 2022. It will feature outdoor fun, activities for kids and live music and food for all. There will...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brothers rebrand long-time Sandy Springs barbecue restaurant

Brothers Andy and Glenn McDaniel may have changed the name of their Sandy Springs barbecue restaurant to McDaniel’s QN2, but they’ve kept customer favorites while putting their spin on the menu. The brothers began at this location as a Slope’s BBQ franchise 20 years ago in March. They had the chance to make a change […] The post Brothers rebrand long-time Sandy Springs barbecue restaurant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA

