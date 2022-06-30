ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

New South Minneapolis Apartment Building Will Showcase Green Technology

By Contact Editorial Dept
bdmag.com
 3 days ago



 

mprnews.org

State takes lead in U Twin Cities sewer explosion investigation

The State Fire Marshal's Office has taken the lead in an investigation of a fire and explosion on the University of Minnesota campus that happened on Thursday. Fire Marshal Jim Smith said that the Metropolitan Council, the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis and the university are all working together to examine the state of sanitary sewer systems starting at the site of the fire.
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Neighborhood Meeting at Happy Hollow Park

Stay on top of what’s happening in Brooklyn Center, and let city staff know what’s on your mind at the Happy Hollow Neighborhood Meeting. It’s a great opportunity to meet your neighbors and get to know city staff. Someone from each city department will be there to talk about what’s happening in their department and answer any questions you may have. The Happy Hollow Neighborhood Meeting is Thursday, July 21 from 6 to 7:30pm at Happy Hollow Park. For more information check out the events calendar on the city’s website, http://ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
alleynews.org

Powderhorn Joins Minneapolis Edible Boulevards!

Do you live in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood? If so, you can now join your neighbors who live in Cedar Riverside, Ventura Village, Midtown Phillips, Phillips West and East Phillips by applying for an edible boulevard. Hindolo Pokawa, the new environmental justice community coordinator for the Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association...
CBS Minnesota

Landscaper steps in to fill hole left behind by pool contractor accused of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local landscaper stepped in to help after seeing a WCCO investigation into a contractor who promised families a pool but didn't finish the work. WCCO showed you the Swearengin's backyard in Prior Lake. The family paid $80,000 for a pool and were left with a gaping hole behind their home - until a landscaper saw their plight. His action restored much more than their yard.The Swearengin's backyard looks better than it has in months."It looks great. I'm more blown away by the heart of these people," Steve Swearengin said.You see, about two weeks ago, WCCO highlighted the mess...
CBS Minnesota

After manhole explosions near U, Met Council warns not to flush gas down the toilet

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have issued a warning about what people can dump in the sewer, after several explosions forced evacuations near the University of Minnesota. The Metropolitan Council says it thinks someone released gasoline into the system. "It is a stark reminder that the only thing that should go down the sewer besides human waste is toilet paper," the agency said Friday. "The Metropolitan Council, and its Environmental Services division, is warning residents, businesses, and industries not to put gas or other flammable materials down the sewer." Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, fire crews were called to a fraternity house for a fire in the basement. As they put that out, reports came in of manhole covers being blown out of the street, indicating a possible gasoline spill in the sewer line. That triggered evacuations at residence halls, fraternities as well as a local daycare and YMCA.  Centerpoint Energy told WCCO their crews found no natural gas leaks. People in the area were advised to continue to stay aware and call 911 if they smell gas. No one was hurt.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove is a bustling city in Hennepin County, Minnesota. It's a key destination in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area. It is considered a retail hub, home to the area’s largest shopping centers. It also serves as a cultural hub, home to the state’s largest Hindu temple. Maple...
Axios Twin Cities

What to do on July 4th weekend in the Twin Cities

🇱🇻 The 15th annual Latvian Song and Dance festival is happening now in downtown St. Paul. The Ordway, St. Paul Cathedral, Xcel Energy Center and others are hosting performances through July 4 — check out the lineup. Prices vary. 🎩 Prom season isn't over yet! If you missed out, make up for it at Back 2 The Prom at the Granada Theater on Friday, a queer-centered community prom and drag show. 18+, $10. 🎭 Queer artists showcase Q-STAGE returns to Red Eye Theater with two new plays this weekend only: "KINFOLX," where a queer council debates leaving Earth, and...
CBS Minnesota

State officials take over investigation on underground explosion near U of M

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- State officials have taken the lead in the investigation into the underground explosion earlier this week that rumbled University Avenue near the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities campus. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety issued a statement Saturday saying that the State Fire Marshal's Office is taking over the investigation, working with the Metropolitan Council and city officials in Minneapolis and St. Paul. While fire investigators believe the situation has stabilized, they promised to "remain vigilant."As of Saturday morning, there has been no additional evidence of gas odors or high levels of flammable materials in...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota climbers embarking on journey to make the outdoors more inclusive

MINNEAPOLIS -- Although people of color make up nearly 40% of the U.S. population, nearly 70% of people visiting national parks and forests are white, according to data collected by the U.S. Forest, National Park and Fish and Wildlife Services.A group of Minnesota climbers are trying to change that by setting off on a trip to make the outdoors a more inclusive space. The ten members of the "Flatlanders Ascent" group have been training weekly since February to embark on a trip to Washington State to climb Mount Baker (Kulshan)."It's about setting them up with not just technical skills but creating...
WJON

Two Women Charged for Stealing Millions in COVID Funds

ST. PAUL – Two women have been charged with engaging in fraud schemes to steal millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. According to court documents, beginning in June 2020, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon of Las Vegas, and 35-year-old Takara Hughes of Maplewood, defrauded California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) and Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and other state agencies, by submitting fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits that were authorized to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
mprnews.org

The 'People's Station' KMOJ pushes forward

Located in the heart of north Minneapolis on West Broadway in the Five Points Building, KMOJ would surprise any bicentennial time travelers who knew it as a barely-there operation spread between two apartments in the Glenwood Projects. It crept onto local airwaves with a budget of less than $50,000. Sometimes records would skip on-air after someone stomped on the floor.
CBS Minnesota

Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul going another year without 4th of July fireworks?

MINNEAPOLIS - It's like Halloween with no candy, or Thanksgiving without a turkey.For another year, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have scrapped plans for large Fourth of July fireworks displays.The summer tradition used to draw thousands to the cities.Before the booms above the Stone Arch Bridge, relaxing tunes flow from the hands of Michael Sawyer has he strums his banjo. The musician, who goes by Clawhammer Mike, always performs at the Fourth of July festivities downtown."Fireworks, so colorful, so loud, just a way that we can all come together and kind of celebrate," he said.There won't be as much of...
CBS Minnesota

Man attempting to become the first person with a disability to paddleboard across the Great Lakes

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Lakes are beautiful, but fierce -- ice-cold water, waves that crash into the shoreline, unpredictable storms. But one man is attempting to do something not done before: paddleboard across all five. His aim is to prove that his disability will not keep him from achieving his dream. When Mike Shoreman was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2018, his heart sank. "After I received the diagnosis, I stood in an ENT doctor's office with my dad, and I remember I just had tears streaming down my face, and he said, 'Your paddleboarding's done, you're never going to paddleboard again.'" Ramsay...
kduz.com

Minneapolis man gets BASS win

CLINTON, Iowa — The first two days of the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Northern Regional on the Upper Mississippi River saw Steve Lee secure early limits on his way to grabbing the lead. On Championship Friday, however, the angler from Minneapolis, Minn., needed an afternoon rally to secure the...
CBS Minnesota

Bloomington begins phasing out tobacco licenses for businesses

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The city of Bloomington is taking more steps to end tobacco sales. Starting Thursday, the city will begin phasing out tobacco licenses.It means when a store with a tobacco license closes, the license will expire and not be replaced. It's the first such ordinance in the state.Eventually, the city expects there will be no tobacco retailers.The move is one of two the city has taken to curb tobacco sales in 2022. At the year's start, the city banned the sale of all flavored tobacco products.Public health leaders say the moves are in attempt to reduce the number...
