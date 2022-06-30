ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author of Kansas and Missouri Bird Guides Answers Four Questions on Birding in KC

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a new hobby that will help you feel more connected to nature? Birdwatching is a great option, and a Midwest author’s newest book, Birds of Kansas (The Birding Pro’s Field Guide), can get you started. Featuring 134 birds of Kansas, Marc Parnell’s book helps bird...

Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society remembers Russell Stover

Who doesn’t love chocolate? Popular chocolate company Russell Stover Candies has roots here in Kansas. Russell Stover was born in a sod house in Alton and became a candymaker in Canada and the upper Midwest. He partnered with Christian Nelson to introduce an ice cream treat we know as Eskimo Pies. Russell, and his wife Clara, started what would become Russell Stover Candies in Denver. With headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, Russell Stover Candies has production and distribution facilities in Abilene and Iola. #kansashistory.
247Sports

Life of Fitz: Dani Welniak in Kansas City, Kansas

This edition of the Life of Fitz podcast features host Tim Fitzgerald calling his friend and former media colleague Dani Welniak in Kansas City. Welniak is a graduate of the Oklahoma State sports journalism program who started her news career in Dodge City, Kansas, covering high school sports for Catch It Kansas. After two years, she moved up to Wichita’s main station, KWCH 12, before moving to Kansas City in 2016 to join KCTV5, where she became the Sports Director in 2017. For the past six years, Welniak has reported at KCTV5 in Kansas City, recently serving as the station’s Sports Director and host of The Locker Room Show on KSMO-TV. Welniak is also a former professional women's football player, the sideline analyst for the Chiefs Radio Network from 2016 through 2019 and she recently was a member of the first all-female TV broadcast team for an NCAA FBS bowl game. On June 26, 2022, she was introduced as the new Executive Director of Communications for the Kansas City Current, the new professional women's soccer franchise, which is owned by Angie and Chris Long, as well as Brittany Mahomes. The Current recently released new renderings for the first stadium purpose-built for a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team. As part of a 50-year lease agreement with Port KC, the stadium will be built on a 7.08-acre site on the east end of the park in Kansas City, Missouri.
CJ Coombs

The old New England Building in Kansas City, Missouri became lofts behind the historical brownstone exterior

Old New England Building, Kansas City, MO.Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1973, the Old New England Building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building located at 112 West 9th Street was originally constructed in 1887 through 1888. It was a part of the growing boom in Kansas City.
WIBW

KU Baseball adds two Kansas natives to roster

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - New KU Baseball Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald and his staff have wasted no time reloading the roster since taking over in June. Fitzgerald has been described as a tireless recruiter, and in his introductory press conference said he was excited to recruit local talent in Kansas.
KSNT News

2-day BBQ contest brings entries from NE Kansas, Western Missouri

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Happy Basset Barrel House held their 1st Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) sanctioned BBQ contest Friday and Saturday. The contest coincides with the beginning of the 4th of July Holiday weekend and ended with a fireworks display Saturday evening. “This is our first annual KCBS Sanctioned BBQ contest,” said Eric Craver, […]
suntimesnews.com

COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the state of Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,174 up 1,617 or 15 percent more than the previous week’s increase.
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle Southern Missouri near New Madrid, Home of Violent 1811 Quake

Two earthquakes struck southern Missouri today, including one near New Madrid, home of a violent string of earthquakes that struck the United States in 1811 and 1812 and reversed the direction of water flowing down the Mississippi River. Fortunately, today’s earthquakes were relatively weak, with only a dozen reports of shaking received by USGS. However, today’s two earthquakes are among 20 that have hit the region in the last 30 days.
KCTV 5

KCTV5 News at 5:30 PM - Sunday - VOD - VOD - clipped version

A dangerous combination of high heat and humidity has led the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory to go in effect Monday at 12:00 p.m. until Wednesday 11:00 p.m. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s in many locations, but the humidity will make it feel like 103 to 108 degrees during the hottest part of the day.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lenexa, KS

Situated in Johnson County, Kansas, the wonderful city of Lenexa is home to more than 57,000 residents. It's the eighth-most populous city in the Kansas City Metropolitan Area, and it's ninth in the state. You can trace the history of the city back to the year 1869. The city gets...
