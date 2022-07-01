ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Abandoned kittens rescued in Anne Arundel County

By Sinéad Hawkins
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Animal control saved a group of adorable abandoned kittens...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

County finds high bacteria levels in Back River: 'Avoid the water'

ESSEX, Md. — Water tests at the popular Cox's Point Park area of Baltimore County indicate a high level of bacteria in the Back River. The Fourth of July at Cox's Point Park is traditionally a time for fishing, cruising to Hart-Miller Island, jet skiing and cookouts. But this weekend, not even grilling can overpower the stench coming from the water.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Zoo animals help celebrate Independence Day

BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — All kinds of animals at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore celebrated the Fourth of July this year. The zoo keepers surprised the chimpanzees, miniature Mediterranean donkeys, kunekune pigs, goats, alpaca, and black-tailed prairie dogs with red, white, and blue boxes filled with their favorite foods.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Owner returns home and discovers fire inside second-floor bedroom

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fire broke out inside a residential Harford County home Monday afternoon. According to fire officials, at about 3 p.m., the owner of the home arrived at their two story townhouse and discovered smoke inside a second-floor bedroom. Upon discovering the fire the owner closed the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anne Arundel County, MD
Lifestyle
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
foxbaltimore.com

Large sink hole discovered outside North Baltimore home

Baltimore firefighters were on scene of a sink hole Monday afternoon. According to officials, the sink hole was found in the 700 block of East North Avenue. A building inspector was called to the scene to assess homes in the surrounding area for damage. No injuries were reported and BGE...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitten#Cat
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Animals Treated To Edible Fourth Of July Celebration

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo’s chimpanzees, miniature donkeys, pigs, and other animals celebrated the Fourth of July ahead of the fireworks, according to zoo staff. Maryland Zoo Goats, alpaca, and black-tailed prairie dogs were given a Fourth of July treat too. Zookeepers surprised the animals with red, white, and blue boxes filled with their favorite foods, staff said. The holiday treat is part of what the animal caretakers at the zoo refer to as “enrichment activities,” which are designed to keep the animals mentally and physically fit, according to zoo staff. Caretakers typically engage the animals in activities that allow them to demonstrate behavior associated with their species, staff said. Presenting the animals with the opportunity to exercise control or choice over their environment is good for their well-being, according to zoo staff.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Baltimore

Fourth Of July Festivities Kick Off In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Star-Spangled Spectacular returned to Baltimore on Sunday. Roughly 4,600 people gathered at Oregon Ridge Park in Baltimore County to listen to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and watch some fireworks. Some people brought their own food for dinner while others are buying meals from a variety of food trucks. “I come out to Oregon Ridge every fourth,” Tamara Lewis of Windsor Mill said. “I think it’s a great way to celebrate the holiday, see the BSO, and see the fireworks at the end. I started coming out here when I was in high school with my now-fiancé. We enjoyed it...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Announces Plan To Reduce Gun Violence

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Anne Arundel County Department of Health announce the release of a strategic plan to reduce gun violence led by the county’s Gun Violence Intervention Team (GVIT). Using a structured public health approach, the plan identifies data-driven and evidence-based strategies that engage community members, law enforcement, mental and behavioral health agencies, and gun violence intervention organizations in collaborative advocacy, prevention and response initiatives.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Three dead, nine others injured in Baltimore during violent July 4th weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was another holiday weekend marked by gun violence Baltimore. According to police, three people were killed and nine others were injured, including a 14-year-old boy. Most of the shootings took place overnight and happened despite an uptick in police presence. We have a robust deployment...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy