Josh Tetrick, co-Founder and CEO of Eat Just, thought developing plant-based eggs would be simple, especially with all the plant-based milks, cheeses and butters out there. He was wrong: It wasn't simple at all. Tetrick had $3,000 in his savings when he launched his startup. His first outside investment raised $500,000. The company has now raised $800 million in total. Here's how Tetrick went from crashing on his ex-girlfriend's couch to sitting atop a $1.2 billion startup.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO