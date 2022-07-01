ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

9 people shot, including 1 teen, in apparent drive-by shooting in Newark

 4 days ago

A total of nine people were shot, including one teenager, in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting in Newark Thursday night, according to officials.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. on the corner of Shephard and Clinton Place outside of a bodega.

Four adult victims and a 17-year-old showed up at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Four other adult victims were taken to University Hospital, also for gunshot wounds.

All nine victims are reportedly in stable condition, according to officials.

Newark officials say there is a vehicle of interest, a white Honda Pilot that was stolen out of Jersey City.

They say it appears to have been a drive-by shooting.

The incident is under investigation.

No further details were given.

