Goldman Sachs Sees Weak Quarterly Results for Tesla as Shares Continue to Tumble

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust days before Tesla is to release its delivery numbers for the quarter, Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney said the firm expects weak second quarter results for the company — despite the company being a “clear beneficiary” of the ongoing EV (electric vehicle) mix shift. “We...

