ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Casinos, Union Workers Reach Tentative Agreement To Avoid Strike

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391oYn_0gRPc8Cg00

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic City casino union workers have reached a tentative agreement with their employers to avoid a strike. Workers from the Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s, and Tropicana were threatening to walk off the job if they didn’t have a deal by 12:01 a.m. Friday.

The workers, who are members of UNITE HERE Local 54, include housekeepers, bartenders, catering staff and cooks at the casinos.

The union was demanding higher wages, claiming current salaries are lower compared to salaries at similar jobs in the market.

Union representatives believe higher wages could attract more workers, which would alleviate an ongoing casino labor shortage.

Details of the agreement are not available at this time.

A strike deadline remains in effect for the Hard Rock Casino. The deadline to reach a new deal there is July 3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

‘We’re Serious With This’: Strike Of Casino Workers In Atlantic City Expected Amid Wage Negotiation

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — About 6,000 workers at four Atlantic City casinos are preparing to go on strike Friday morning, ahead of a historically busy Fourth of July weekend. The workers, who are members of UNITE HERE Local 54, include housekeepers, bartenders, catering staff and cooks at The Borgata, Caesar’s, Harrah’s and Tropicana. The union is demanding higher wages, claiming current salaries are lower compared to salaries at similar jobs in the market. Union representatives believe higher wages could attract more workers, which would alleviate an ongoing casino labor shortage. Gloria Rosario, a chef at The Borgata, said all week customers at...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Hundreds Gather In Haddonfield For First Major Rollout Of Fourth Of July Fireworks Since Pandemic

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — The festivities on Fourth of July weekend would not be complete without fireworks. A fireworks display just wrapped up in Haddonfield, Camden County on Sunday night. It capped off a day of fun for the whole family. As Independence Day celebrations kick off in cities across the country, hundreds opted in for quaint family fun in Haddonfield, New Jersey. “Love it, love it.” Ken Tomilson, the president of the Haddonfield Celebration Association, said. “This is a small town festival, you know. Nobody else does it.” It’s fun they haven’t had in years after the pandemic canceled festivities in 2020 and...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
CBS Philly

For Some, Fourth Of July Traditions Down Jersey Shore Date Back To 1960’s

WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. (CBS) — The City of Wildwood will be having its fireworks show on the boardwalk at 10 p.m. Monday. For so many families, getting together down the Jersey Shore on the Fourth of July is an Independence Day tradition. Being down the shore is an annual event for so many people. Crowds of people also packed the boardwalk and the beaches in Wildwood and there was a lot of excitement. Here at Wildwood Crest, many beachgoers are showing off their red, white and blue. “This beach weather couldn’t be any more perfect to kick off the summer,” one woman said. So...
WILDWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Business
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Union, NJ
CBS Philly

2022 Wawa Welcome America Festival Guide: Road Closures, Public Transportation Information

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Wawa Welcome America Festival is returning to the Parkway this holiday weekend, and the city released information Friday regarding road closures and public transportation for festival-goers and city residents. Philadelphia police say they will have increased patrols in and around the festival areas. GUIDE: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Philadelphia Region Jason Derulo and Ava Max will headline this summer’s concert at the Art Museum and along the Parkway on Monday, July 4. Here’s information about road closures and public transportation. ROAD CLOSURES Friday – July 1 Our America Now: Expressions of Freedom & Waterfront Fireworks East and west parking lanes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphians Rally For Abortion Rights At Independence Mall On July 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Independence Mall, abortion rights supporters held a rally on Independence Day to protest the overturning of Roe v Wade. Leaders from Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health and the Commission for Women joined activists for the Liberty Rally. The rally was hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Engagement for Women. Mayor Jim Kenney called the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade “a giant step back.” Kenney urged attendees to vote for Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor who has vowed to protect abortion rights in Pennsylvania. “I apologize to all of the women here because of how you have been treated and how you’ve been looked at by our government and by our Supreme Court,” Kenney said. “I always thought Chief Justice [John] Roberts would be the kind of barrier between craziness and not crazy, but apparently, he’s gone too.” The Pennsylvania legislature could pass legislation to restrict abortion in the commonwealth. The Republican candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, has previously expressed support for an abortion ban.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fourth Of July Parade, Concert, And Fireworks Take Over Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Security is tight on the Ben Franklin Parkway as Philadelphia celebrates the Fourth of July. Following a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade near Chicago, Philadelphia police say they are monitoring the situation. The shooting left six people dead and at least 30 injured in Highland Park, Illinois. In the wake of the shooting, Philly police say they are working to ensure those celebrating the day at the Wawa Welcome America concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway, and in other parts of the city, are safe. Police say Homeland Security Unit resources are on hand, as well as Emergency...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

GUIDE: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Fourth of July approaching, many in the Philadelphia region are preparing to spend time with their friends, family and loved ones to celebrate the holiday. People will get together for barbecues and play backyard games across the country. They’ll also get together for fireworks on the night of the Fourth of July or leading up to the holiday. Here’s where to watch fireworks in the Tri-State region for the Fourth of July: Pennsylvania Upper Darby fireworks Where: Upper Darby High School baseball field. The rain date for the event is July 8. When: July 1, 9:30 p.m. Xfinity Fireworks Shows Where: Citizens Bank...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Rrb#Borgata#Caesars
94.5 PST

New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
HAMMONTON, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS3’s SummerFest Checks Out To Legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — This week on CBS3’s SummerFest, we head to Atlantic City where there is a legendary landmark on the iconic boardwalk. The Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall has hosted the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Miss America, boxing and basketball and the list goes on. CBS3’s Joe Holden introduces us to the world-famous instrument you’ll find there. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Fire In West Philadelphia Sends 1 Person To Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire Saturday morning in West Philadelphia sent one person to the hospital. It happened at 53rd and Master Streets just after 8 p.m. We’re still working to learn more about that person’s condition. Firefighters say it took about half-an-hour to put out the fire, and the cause is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest: Catch The Ocean Breeze Without Sitting On Sand With Atlantic City Cruises

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — SummerFest is cruising into Atlantic City this Friday in July. Many will be packing their bags and heading to the Delaware beaches and Jersey Shore this holiday weekend. If you’re looking to feel that ocean breeze without sitting on the sand, at Atlantic City Cruises, you’ll get to take in the A.C. skyline while spending time out on the water. There are a number of cruise options, including the morning skyline cruise. There’s also a dolphin-watching adventure. CBS3 photojournalist Tom Gardiner takes you along for the ride in the video above.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS Philly

Center City District Making Comeback More Than 2 Years After COVID-19 Pandemic Began: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began Center City Philadelphia has made a comeback, according to a new report from the Center City District. Good times are brewing at Thank You Thank You Coffee Brewers. Owner Cody McGregor opened the coffee shop located at 6th and Sansom Streets just three weeks ago. It’s one of the 174 new businesses that have opened in Center City since 2020. “People seem like they want a space where they can gather and be with other folks instead of in their apartments. It’s been good,” McGregor said. It’s been a roller coaster,”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pa. Lawmakers Pass Bill To Crack Down On Illegal Dirt Bikes, ATVs In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed a bill to help crack down on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in Philadelphia. For a first offense, violators could face a $50 fine and up to 10 days in jail. For a second offense, the fine rises to up to $300 and offenders could face 30 days in jail. It also clarifies the definitions of the vehicles. The bill passed both chambers on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘This Is Hatred, This Is Foul’: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, Teachers’ Union Denounce Legislation Targeting LGBTQ Youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the teachers’ union condemned bills in Harrisburg that would affect the LGTBQ+ community. Two passed the Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday. One would restrict what Republicans call “sexually explicit content.” Another restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Krasner called the bills “despicable.” “We hope and expect that they will be vetoed because this is hatred, this is foul,” Krasner said. “People are already hurt. They are already hurt because they have been singled out, they have been pointed out. They have been told they are not good enough and none of that is true.” The district attorney said the Pennsylvania legislature should concentrate on the gun violence epidemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

US Army Band Concert, Fireworks Canceled At Penn’s Landing In Philadelphia Saturday Due To Pending Inclement Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Army Band concert and fireworks Saturday night at Penn’s Landing have been canceled due to potential inclement weather. Scattered thunderstorms could roll into the Philadelphia region. Clear skies are anticipated in Philadelphia the next two days ahead of the Independence Day Concert and Fireworks celebration at Wawa Welcome America’s Party on the Parkway on Monday, July 4. If you’re still looking for a place to watch fireworks in the area, click here and check out our list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

BLM Mural at Philly's Municipal Services Building Comes Down

A mural that honored the Black Lives Matter movement has come down from one of Philadelphia’s most important buildings, but efforts are underway to find it a more permanent home. The “Crown” mural by artist Russel Craig was only meant to stay up for a year, Mural Arts Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE FROM OC SHERIFF

OC Sheriff Alert: Please do not swim after hours in the ocean or the bay. There are no lifeguards working after 6pm in most towns!. The Benny’s/Shoobies swear they know better. Jefrey Roseff on July 3, 2022 - 19:25 at 19:25. The Benny’s/Shoobies swear they know better. Jefrey...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
68K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy