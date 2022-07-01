Atlantic City Casinos, Union Workers Reach Tentative Agreement To Avoid Strike

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic City casino union workers have reached a tentative agreement with their employers to avoid a strike. Workers from the Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s, and Tropicana were threatening to walk off the job if they didn’t have a deal by 12:01 a.m. Friday.

The workers, who are members of UNITE HERE Local 54, include housekeepers, bartenders, catering staff and cooks at the casinos.

The union was demanding higher wages, claiming current salaries are lower compared to salaries at similar jobs in the market.

Union representatives believe higher wages could attract more workers, which would alleviate an ongoing casino labor shortage.

Details of the agreement are not available at this time.

A strike deadline remains in effect for the Hard Rock Casino. The deadline to reach a new deal there is July 3.