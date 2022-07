A Pinehurst resident is safely in custody after barricading himself in his home Monday afternoon. The incident took place on Burning Tree Road, not far from the marina. His wife and children were safe with authorities while law enforcement attempted to convince the man, a military veteran, into surrendering. Homes around the residence were evacuated by law enforcement, and the area on Burning Tree Road was blocked off by Pinehurst Fire Department and traffic rerouted.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO