Kid Cudi Headlines McDonald’s New Virtual Summer Event Camp McDonald’s

M cDonald’s is granting access to your favorite artists, food hacks, and merch through its app with the announcement of its new summer event called Camp McDonald’s.

Camp McDonald’s Is Bringing The Heat This Summer

Thursday (Jun.30), McDonald’s announced its latest summer event, Camp McDonald’s. The iconic fast-food franchise is giving fans “front row access” to some of their favorite artists through the first-of-its-kind virtual experience using the McDonald’s App. The event will take place for 27 days and treat fans to an “epic lineup of food deals, menu hacks, and merch collabs.”

To cap things off, McDonald’s will also host “In the Booth” performances from blackbear, Omar Apollo, BIBI, and Kid Cudi.

Here is an official breakdown of the event lineup:

Food Deals on fave menu items all throughout the month, like the Big Mac®, Chicken McNuggets®, World Famous Fries®, and more.

on fave menu items all throughout the month, like the Big Mac®, Chicken McNuggets®, World Famous Fries®, and more. Menu Hacks for a cool twist on the classics, including deals on the Apple Pie McFlurry® (July 6) and a McFlurry® Sandwich (July 20).

for a cool twist on the classics, including deals on the Apple Pie McFlurry® (July 6) and a McFlurry® Sandwich (July 20). Merch Drops feat. must-have gear collabs from Free & Easy, Ma®ket, innisfree and Kid Cudi. For week one, we’re kicking things off with a Retro Grimace Pool Float (July 5) and a “Don’t Trip” Camp McDonald’s Collection from Free & Easy (July 7).

feat. must-have gear collabs from Free & Easy, Ma®ket, innisfree and Kid Cudi. we’re kicking things off with a Retro Grimace Pool Float (July 5) and a “Don’t Trip” Camp McDonald’s Collection from Free & Easy (July 7). Music Performances with front-row seats to exclusive virtual concerts by incredible talent, including blackbear (July 10), Omar Apollo (July 17), BIBI (July 24), and our headliner, Kid Cudi (July 31).

McDonald’s Is All In On The Merch

The merch options include a hoodie, t-shirt, socks, tote bag, and hat that will add flavor to your summer gear. A Retro Grimace Pool Float will kick things off on July 5.

McDonald’s has slowly been establishing itself as a place to come to for more than just fast food. Merch has also become a popular menu item thanks to recent collaborations like Travis Scott , that paired his iconic doll and merch with his meal.

The Travis Scott x McDonald’s collaboration was so popular i t caused a Quarter Pounder shortage and other supply chain issues.

You can peep all the gear and artist photos in the gallery below.

Photo: McDonald’s / Camp McDonald’s

1. Camp McDonald’s Hoodie Back

Source:Camp McDonald's

Camp McDonald’s kid cudi,mcdonald’s

2. Camp McDonald’s Hoodie Front

Source:Camp McDonald's

Camp McDonald’s kid cudi,mcdonald’s

3. Camp McDonald’s

Source:Camp McDonald's

Camp McDonald’s kid cudi,mcdonald’s

4. Camp McDonald’s

Source:Camp McDonald's

Camp McDonald’s kid cudi,mcdonald’s

5. Camp McDonald’s

Source:Camp McDonald's

Camp McDonald’s kid cudi,mcdonald’s

6. Camp McDonald’s

Source:Camp McDonald's

Camp McDonald’s kid cudi,mcdonald’s

7. Camp McDonald’s

Source:Camp McDonald's

Camp McDonald’s kid cudi,mcdonald’s

8. Camp McDonald’s

Source:Camp McDonald's

Camp McDonald’s kid cudi,mcdonald’s

9. Camp McDonald’s

Source:Camp McDonald's

Camp McDonald’s kid cudi,mcdonald’s

10. Camp McDonald’s

Source:Camp McDonald's

Camp McDonald’s kid cudi,mcdonald’s

11. Camp McDonald’s

Source:Camp McDonald's

Camp McDonald’s kid cudi,mcdonald’s