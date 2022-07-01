ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

West Chester woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mt8ZB_0gRPE6VW00

For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday.

A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The woman's injuries were not life-threatening, park officials said. She was taken by ambulance to the West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

The incident remains under investigation and park officials did not release more information about the encounter.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado Springs, Colorado, man who had gotten too close to a bison near Giant Geyser was thrown as he grabbed a child who was running away from the beast. They both got up and ran away.

On May 30, a woman from Grove City, Ohio, got within 10 feet (3 meters) of a bison before it gored and tossed her, causing a puncture wound and other injuries.

Bison are wild and unpredictable and visitors are asked to stay more than 25 yards (23 meters) away from them, park officials said.

