Franklin, NH

A girl's wish comes true in Franklin

By ROBERTA BAKER, THE LACONIA DAILY SUN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN — Romping outside in her sun dress and backpack, eight-year-old Beatrice Linder is a happy child enjoying summer vacation. Her enthusiasm is as ineffable as her smile, and now she has something extraordinary to make her joyful — and grateful. Her longtime wish has come true....

The learning and healing magic of summer camp

LACONIA — It’s a classic snapshot of summer. A giggling girl in a tie-dyed shirt points a hose up like a fountain, while children scamper underneath. Steps away, in an octagonal pen called a gaga ball pit, children punch a colored ball so it skids between them without touching their shins — cheering for a girl who blocks each incoming pass, and a boy who pummels them back.
LACONIA, NH
Cat Lovers Rejoice: Only Cat Cafe is Getting Ready to Open in Newmarket, NH

Your first question might be "what is a cat café?". That's what I was asked as I stumbled across The Tipsy Tabby Facebook page. Let me explain. A cat café is a place to go and spend time in the comfort of kitties. It's a café for cat lovers, but more than that, it's a place to meet, eat, and drink with fellow cat people. It's a café for like-minded people to gather. Isn't' that what a dog park is, too? Sure it is, except cats are often indoor pets, so the idea of a cat café is really about the personalities of cats and people.
NEWMARKET, NH
Storytime at Grey Rocks July 9

HEBRON — Join the Minot-Sleeper Library and Newfound Lake Region Association for collaborative outdoor storytime at Grey Rocks Conservation Area on Saturday, July 9, at 11 a.m. Following storytime with library staff, an NLRA educator will lead visitors on a guided walk of Grey Rocks. Along with the program,...
HEBRON, NH
The Soapbox: My life growing up in Manchester

Stand up. Speak up. It’s Your Turn. “This isn’t the same town I grew up in!” I hear that said over and over again, and this is from people a lot younger than I. Well, I’ll tell you how it was before you all were around. I was born in 1950. We lived on Grove Street. That was the Greek section of town, Auburn Street, Cedar Street, Spruce Street, etc. My mom told me how no one locked their doors around there, how the kids went from house to house, how it was one big family. My grandparents had a grocery store as did many Greeks, and they lived in an apartment above the store. My grandfather had this great idea that he would get a goat and slaughter it for Easter dinner. The goat lived with the family and, of course, became part of the family. The kids fed him and took him out for walks and he became the neighborhood celebrity. When Easter came Grandpa took the goat and had it slaughtered. At the big dinner the kids cried because he had killed their pet, so no one would eat. Well, my grandfather decided to set the example and he grabbed a handful of goat meat to eat, but the kids went nuts, crying and screaming until he took the tray of meat and had to throw it away. So much for that bright idea.
MANCHESTER, NH
Manchester residents celebrate Independence Day

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester held its annual Independence Day celebration at Arms Park on Sunday. Local businesses told News 9 they were thrilled to make their returns after having to sit out the last few years due to the pandemic. "It is awesome to be back,”...
MANCHESTER, NH
Learn the art of soldering

MEREDITH — Join jeweler, Joy Raskin, at the Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, July 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to learn the art of soldering. Have you ever wanted to learn soldering or improve your soldering skills? Not sure how to set up your own soldering torch and tank? This class will cover the basics of how to set up your work area including torch, tank, a place to solder, and a review of the safety issues. The class will cover all the soldering basics from butt joints to stick soldering. Participants will also do hands on soldering to help you gain confidence in your skills. This class is great for those who have been taking jewelry classes but want to improve.
MEREDITH, NH
Sanbornton Old Home Day July 16

SANBORNTON — Sanbornton Old Home Day will be held on Saturday, July 16. The theme for 2022 is "Familiar Faces & New Spaces" to celebrate community members as well as our new town office and coming updates for the police and fire facilities. Daytime events will be in the square with the evening events at the town park.
SANBORNTON, NH
Learn about loons July 6

LACONIA — Learning about Loons is happening Wednesday, July 6, at 7 p.m. at Belknap Mill. The audience will have a chance to learn about the loon population on Lakes Winnisquam and Opechee. Efforts to keep this population growing amidst constant development and increased boating activity will require commitment from the users of both lakes.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Tourists, locals enjoy busy holiday weekend in Lakes Region

BELMONT, N.H. — The Fourth of July weekend has had perfect weather to be on the water and marinas in the Lakes Region say they are jam-packed this holiday weekend. "You're building family memories. No better way to do it than being on the water with your family," said Mark Souda with Winnisquam Marine.
BELMONT, NH
Teen luring reported in Merrimac, Mass

Merrimac Police are investigating the report of the attempted luring of a 15-year-old teen on Sunday afternoon. The teen was approached by a man driving a silver Toyota around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Pine and Church Streets around 1:30 p.m, according to police chief Eric M. Shears. The man offered the teen a ride and money which was refused. The man drove off to the north towards New Hampshire, according Shears.
MERRIMAC, MA
Missing 9-year-old Lowell boy found

LOWELL, Mass. — Police have located a missing boy from Lowell. Police said Saturday night Lebon Asumani, 9, has been found. They issued an alert for Lebon after he had not been seen since 11 a.m. in the area of Lilley Avenue and Centralville. Anyone with information is asked...
LOWELL, MA
What’s Lined Up for Thunder Over NH in 2023?

The beginning of July is roughly 430 days until the next Thunder over New Hampshire air show at the Pease Air National Guard Base but who's counting?. The free event is scheduled to return the weekend of Sept. 9 and 10, 2023 and will be one of the major Portsmouth 400 events. Considering it was ten years between shows between 2011 and 2021 the two year wait is bearable.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
NH Vintage Vinyl opens in Laconia

LACONIA — For decades, Greenlaw’s Music was a social and musical hub of the city, until the beloved store closed its doors last fall. For nearly half a year, the storefront on the corner of Main and Canal streets sat empty and silent. Then Gilford musician Daniel McLaughlin took up the lease, and opened NH Vintage Vinyl on July 1, ushering in a new era of musical mercantile into downtown.
LACONIA, NH
How To Help a Milton, NH Family That Lost Everything in a Fire

A GoFundMe page and a fundraiser have been created to help the Milton family that lost their home in a fire started by a grill early Wednesday morning. Flames broke out at the house on Northeast Pond Road which is home to the Corso family and around 3:15 a.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Taatjes. The fire was brought under control three hours later thanks to the efforts of fire crews from over a dozen towns but the house suffered severe damage. A firefighter was treated and released for exhaustion.
MILTON, NH
NH Chronicle: The COVID-19 Puppy Boom

Tonight, more barking in your neighborhood these days? You're not alone. The pandemic has created a puppy boom! With more parents and kids home many Granite Staters decided it was time to add Fido to the family. Plus, Rye's Morgan Blanchard was bitten by the acting bug at a young...
PETS
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best ice cream in New Hampshire

Ice cream is a tasty treat, especially during the summer, so we wanted to know where to find the best ice cream in New Hampshire. Viewers say the friendly staff at Sundae Drive serve up tasty ice cream. 4. Lago's Ice Cream in Rye. Many viewers say they love the...
BOSCAWEN, NH

