Lansing to fill potholes in the town

BROOKFIELD — The Madison County Fair will be back again this year from Thursday, July 7, to Sunday, July 10, at 1968 Fairground Road in Brookfield. Fair classics like tractor pulls, fried food, and amusement rides are sure to entertain throughout the weekend. At $2 per admission ticket for attendants above the age of three, Madison County Fair Publicist Annette Tanney said that there’s loads of affordable, family fun to be had by all. “There’s a lot of things happening and free things going on, things to see,” she said. “We anticipate having a lot more vendors on the ground this year.” Many components of the fair are educational too, she added.

BROOKFIELD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO