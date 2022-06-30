ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, NY

Lansing to fill potholes in the town

i100rocks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A town in Tompkins County will...

i100rocks.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Water from canal helped to put out Seneca Falls fire

Massive flames ripped through a Seneca Falls staple, Ferrara Lumber. You can see the heavy smoke and crews battling the flames. Carly Brown said that people are devastated by the damage. “Our neighbor in our building, she found out about it, she was like I can’t believe this is terrible she was almost in tears because of it,” Brown said.
SENECA FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Government
County
Tompkins County, NY
14850.com

Fireworks around Central New York for Independence Day weekend

The Ithaca Rotary Community Fireworks won’t be held in 2022, for the third year in a row, and the Myers Park show in Lansing is canceled, but there are some other nearby fireworks shows over this holiday weekend. “As disappointing as this news is, it is the prudent thing...
ITHACA, NY
WIBX 950

20 Years Ago: Pataki Said 4,000 IBM Endicott Jobs Were Protected

It's been two decades since Governor George Pataki showed up in Endicott to try to reassure thousands of IBM workers that their jobs would be safe for years to come. On July 1, 2002, employees at the "Birthplace of IBM" learned the company was selling off its manufacturing unit in Endicott to a group of Broome County investors in a state-sponsored deal.
ENDICOTT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potholes#Pave Our
cnycentral.com

Holiday weekend could lead to possible covid case spike

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Many people will be traveling and coming together to celebrate the holiday weekend but health experts in Onondaga County say they do have some concerns, as some aren’t vaccinated or boosted. “Hopefully, we’re in a pretty good spot right now locally. Hopefully, the spike that...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Romesentinel.com

What’s in store for this year’s Madison County Fair

BROOKFIELD — The Madison County Fair will be back again this year from Thursday, July 7, to Sunday, July 10, at 1968 Fairground Road in Brookfield. Fair classics like tractor pulls, fried food, and amusement rides are sure to entertain throughout the weekend. At $2 per admission ticket for attendants above the age of three, Madison County Fair Publicist Annette Tanney said that there’s loads of affordable, family fun to be had by all. “There’s a lot of things happening and free things going on, things to see,” she said. “We anticipate having a lot more vendors on the ground this year.” Many components of the fair are educational too, she added.
BROOKFIELD, NY
cnycentral.com

Camillus Police recover $6,000 in illegal fireworks after receiving a tip

Camillus, N.Y. — A tip to Camillus Police led to the agency and New York State Fire officials recovering $6,000 in illegal fireworks sales, the agency said. The police department shared the hefty recovery in a Saturday post on Twitter. The post showed several different brands of illegal fireworks...
CAMILLUS, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police looking for alleged Weis Markets steak thief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for help in identifying an alleged steak thief from Weis Markets over the holiday weekend. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of a man at Weis Markets, saying he allegedly stole about $250 worth of premium steaks around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. […]
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy