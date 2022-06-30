Good Afternoon, News: Portland Out of Compliance with DOJ Settlement, PBA Opposing Charter Reform, SCOTUS Inflicts More Damage

The Constitution isn’t a medical textbook. No medical procedures of any kind are specifically addressed, including abortion. The question has rightfully been handed back to the states. If you want an abortion, it’s still possible in many states. If you don’t like your state’s laws, work within legal confines to change them, or move to where the abortion laws suit you. It’s about personal responsibility, not demanding that the federal government guarantee your “Get Out of Parenthood Free” card. The logical opposite of pro-life is pro-death; prove otherwise. By the way, I’m an adoptive parent as well as a biological parent, and I am eternally grateful that my child who came to me via adoption was allowed to live. I also have a child with disabilities, so please don’t lecture me about the “evils” of raising a special needs child. It’s tough, but remarkably rewarding. Tolerance is the watchword of the left - a watchword we would all do well to live by.

