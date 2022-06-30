ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Good Afternoon, News: Portland Out of Compliance with DOJ Settlement, PBA Opposing Charter Reform, SCOTUS Inflicts More Damage

By Abe Asher
The Portland Mercury
 3 days ago

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us.

The Portland Mercury

SUNDAY READING LIST: Portland's Misfit Author, Bureau Audits of the Week, and City Eyes New Fossil Fuel Rules

GOOD MORNING, IT'S SUNDAY! This quiet day of recovery and contemplation is the perfect time to catch up on stories the Mercury wrote and reported this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! We'll ship all the latest stories directly to your email's inbox... and then... INTO YOUR HEAD.)
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Secretary of State investigating People for Portland for possible election law violations

The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office is investigating People for Portland for possible election law violations. The controversial nonprofit organization became an influential voice in the local debate regarding homelessness in 2021 after advocating for aggressive policies meant to prevent unhoused people from occupying public spaces. A complaint filed...
Oregon anti-vax doctor files $35M defamation suit

PORTLAND, Ore — A Portland pediatrician on Thursday filed a defamation and civil rights lawsuit against members of the Oregon Medical Board, alleging they maliciously destroyed his practice over his refusal to follow federal vaccination recommendations. Dr. Paul Thomas alleges in his complaint filed in U.S. District Court that...
Johnson defends 'City of Roaches' comments to New York Times

The Oregon gubernatorial candidate says she was talking about 'trash, not people' when talking to the New York Times.After receiving pushback on her comments made about Portland to the New York Times, Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson defended herself in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday. Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson, who is running as an independent candidate for Oregon governor, recently made the comment to a New York Times journalist in which she said the City of Roses is turning into "the city of roaches." Johnson also recently posted a statement to her campaign website,...
opb.org

Effort building to create a methamphetamine stabilization center in Portland

Your browser does not support the audio element. After months of delays, momentum is now building to create a stabilization center to treat people experiencing a mental health crisis due to methamphetamines, according to new reporting by The Lund Report. Multnomah County and the City of Portland signed a memorandum of understanding in May to partner on the center, which would be the first of its kind in Oregon. Unlike other sobering facilities, the stabilization center would allow several days for people to detox from meth before trying to link them to recovery services. Emily Green, managing editor for The Lund Report, joins us to talk about this effort amid a surge in meth-related visits to emergency rooms, which for the first time, have now surpassed visits due to alcohol in Multnomah County.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Change law or move

The Constitution isn’t a medical textbook. No medical procedures of any kind are specifically addressed, including abortion. The question has rightfully been handed back to the states. If you want an abortion, it’s still possible in many states. If you don’t like your state’s laws, work within legal confines to change them, or move to where the abortion laws suit you. It’s about personal responsibility, not demanding that the federal government guarantee your “Get Out of Parenthood Free” card. The logical opposite of pro-life is pro-death; prove otherwise. By the way, I’m an adoptive parent as well as a biological parent, and I am eternally grateful that my child who came to me via adoption was allowed to live. I also have a child with disabilities, so please don’t lecture me about the “evils” of raising a special needs child. It’s tough, but remarkably rewarding. Tolerance is the watchword of the left - a watchword we would all do well to live by.
EAGLE CREEK, OR
The Portland Mercury

Portland Remains Out of Compliance With DOJ Settlement

It's been 16 months since the city of Portland first fell out of compliance with the settlement agreement it made with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding police use-of-force against people with a mental illness. Yet, the city is still a long way from again meeting the requirements laid out in the initial 2014 agreement, according to a report filed by DOJ attorneys Thursday.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Betsy Johnson, The Right Wing Dog Whistler

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. No Betsy, we get it. Your snarky comment about Portland, my hometown, was a dog whistle for corporations and white supremacists. And your bitchy and obviously grudging walk back was pathetic. How I wish Mildred Schwab was still alive and on city council to mop the floor with you. The only thing you deserve is to go down in defeat this November with so few votes you die from humiliation.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Officials Travel to Denmark

A delegation of Portland elected officials and staff went to Denmark last week to learn about that country’s efforts to decarbonize industrial businesses. The group included Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio, Bureau of Planning and Sustainability director Donnie Oliveira, Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal, and Metro Councilor Duncan Hwang.
PORTLAND, OR

