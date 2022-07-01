ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CTA Stabbing: Man, 42, critically injured on Blue Line train near Monroe station, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LzeLh_0gROfG5300

A man was critically injured when he was stabbed aboard a CTA Blue Line train in the Loop Thursday afternoon.

Chicago police said a 42-year-old man was on a train when he was stabbed in the upper leg and lower back near the Monroe stop. The circumstances that led to the stabbing were not immediately known, police said.

Chicago fire officials said the victim got off at Monroe and walked to Chase Center, where emergency crews were called. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment in critical condition, CFD said.

A witness said she saw the victim in the lobby of the Chase Center. She said he was bleeding profusely and police were keeping him awake and talking as they waited for an ambulance.

"Of course I was worried," the witness said, who asked not to be identified or have her face shown. "This is the very train I get on. It could have been me. It could have been anyone else who was simply going home commuting."

Investigators closed off the underground station to commuters for hours as they tried to piece together yet another crime on citytransit.

CTA Blue Line service was temporarily suspended between Grand and UIC-Halsted for police activity. Trains are moving through downtown again, but are not stopping at Monroe due to the ongoing investigation.

It was not clear if anyone is in custody.

The CTA president and leadership from the union that represents their bus drivers and train conductors met with Mayor Lori Lightfoot yesterday specifically to discuss concerns about violence on transit. After the meeting they released a statement, saying in part, "Together, we are also evaluating our options to create tougher consequences for those who commit crimes against transit workers and in or against transit properties. We will continue to take the steps necessary to protect both transit employees and riders alike.")

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
fox32chicago.com

Man shot following traffic crash in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot following a traffic crash in Roseland early Sunday. The crash occurred in the 10300 block of South Cottage Grove. At about 3:21 a.m., a 45-year-old man was in a traffic accident and exited the vehicle to exchange information with the driver of the striking vehicle, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man shot, killed outside residential building in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot outside a residential building in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said around 10:35 a.m., the victim, 38, was outside the building, in the 700 block of North Springfield, when an unknown male exited a dark-colored sedan and fired gunshots in the victim's direction.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cta#Train Station#Chicago Police#Commuting#Violent Crime#Cta Stabbing#Cta Blue Line#Cfd#The Chase Center#Grand
chicagopopular.com

A man was fatally shot July 3, 2022 on the West Side

The man, 38, was sitting outside the building about 10 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Springfield Avenue when he was shot in the chest and head, police said. A man was fatally shot sitting outside a residential building Sunday morning in West Humboldt Park on the West Side. The man, 38, was sitting outside the building about 10 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Springfield Avenue when he was shot in the chest and head, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. No one was in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Block Club Chicago

After Fatal Chinatown Shooting, Alderman And Neighbors Want Karaoke Bar Closed

CHINATOWN — Chinatown’s alderman will push for a karaoke bar to close after a shooting left one woman dead and two other people hospitalized Friday. Chinatown residents are circulating a petition to close No. 18 Karaoke Bar, 2201 S. Wentworth Ave. The petition is being supported by Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) and the Coalition For A Better Chinese American Community, a nonprofit neighborhood group.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
91K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy