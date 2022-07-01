CTA Stabbing: Man, 42, critically injured on Blue Line train near Monroe station, police say

A man was critically injured when he was stabbed aboard a CTA Blue Line train in the Loop Thursday afternoon.

Chicago police said a 42-year-old man was on a train when he was stabbed in the upper leg and lower back near the Monroe stop. The circumstances that led to the stabbing were not immediately known, police said.

Chicago fire officials said the victim got off at Monroe and walked to Chase Center, where emergency crews were called. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment in critical condition, CFD said.

A witness said she saw the victim in the lobby of the Chase Center. She said he was bleeding profusely and police were keeping him awake and talking as they waited for an ambulance.

"Of course I was worried," the witness said, who asked not to be identified or have her face shown. "This is the very train I get on. It could have been me. It could have been anyone else who was simply going home commuting."

Investigators closed off the underground station to commuters for hours as they tried to piece together yet another crime on citytransit.

CTA Blue Line service was temporarily suspended between Grand and UIC-Halsted for police activity. Trains are moving through downtown again, but are not stopping at Monroe due to the ongoing investigation.

It was not clear if anyone is in custody.

The CTA president and leadership from the union that represents their bus drivers and train conductors met with Mayor Lori Lightfoot yesterday specifically to discuss concerns about violence on transit. After the meeting they released a statement, saying in part, "Together, we are also evaluating our options to create tougher consequences for those who commit crimes against transit workers and in or against transit properties. We will continue to take the steps necessary to protect both transit employees and riders alike.")