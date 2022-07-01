Ole Miss players, coaches hope others can take something away from their story

After landing six commitments last month, Arkansas recruiting has stayed hot as the calendar flips to July with the commitment of TJ Metcalf. A high three-star safety out of Alabama, Metcalf announced his pledge to the Razorbacks on Friday, picking them from a final four that included Penn State, Jackson State and Ole Miss, with which he had some familial ties. He is the 17th public member of Arkansas’ 2023 recruiting class.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO