Newport News, VA

Heritage track runner Madison Whyte named the 2022 Gatorade Virginia Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

What a year it’s been for Heritage sprinter Madison Whyte.

The rising senior won three individual state titles to lead the Hurricanes to the Class 4 outdoor title. She followed that up with a national title in the 200 meters at New Balance Nationals Outdoor.

For her accomplishments, Whyte was named the 2022 Gatorade Virginia Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year. She is the first female track athlete at Heritage to win that honor.

“Winning this means my hard work is not in vain, and that I can make my mark,” she said.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

Whyte, who maintained a 3.90 grade-point average, volunteered locally with the Newport News Public Schools Bloom/Flourish program, which is designed to empower young girls to become community leaders. A member of her school choir, she has also donated her time with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula.

At the state outdoor meet, Whyte won the 100 (11.98), 200 (23.57) and 400 (56.05). At the national meet, she ran 23.30 to win the 200 meters.

Her personal-best times of 23.30 in the 200 and 53.38 in the 400 were the fastest times in the state this season.

“I’m not surprised,” she said about her times, “but it was an expectation that I was kind of gunning for, and to reach it was a great revelation.”

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com . Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.

