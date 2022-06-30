ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Toxic toad population increases in South Florida due to climate impact: Experts

By Kyla Guilfoil, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00F0OP_0gROL5x700
Infestation Of Poisonous Toads Has Florida Residents Calling Pest Control Specialists To Remove The Hoards Joe Raedle/Getty Images

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Toxic toads are returning to South Florida in growing numbers as the region falls back into its warm, rainy summer season, experts say, and they want people to be aware of the risk to pets.

The bufo toad, also known as the cane toad, is a common summer sight in South Florida, but experts in the area believe the species is returning in larger numbers than in previous years.

Jeannine Tilford, owner of local toad management company Toad Busters, said that the changing climate has impacted the population of bufo toads in the area.

Tilford told ABC News that because the region's temperatures did not drop as consistently as they usually do in winter months, toads that usually would have been too weak or young to survive the winter in the past were able to make it to spring this year.

A main component of Toad Busters' work is moving toads to habitats where they aren't a danger to other animals, especially dogs, which can be killed by licking or eating the toads.

Tilford explained that the organization has been expanding west in Florida, and establishing more habitats with properly contained areas and lakes.

She said Toad Busters has shown over the last seven years that management is possible by safely collecting the toads.

The key to containment, Tilford said, is consistency.

"As long as you maintain it, we go from collecting hundreds one night to 30 the next. If you let it go for eight months, a couple cycles go by and they reproduce into large numbers," Tilford told ABC News.

Tilford said that an influx of people relocating from states like California, New York and New Jersey to Florida has further contributed to dogs dying due to the poisonous toads.

"We had a lot more dog deaths this year," Tilford said. "People don't know about the toads, let their dogs out in the backyard and it only takes a couple of minutes."

Tilford said the best thing for new residents is education.

"They need to understand what we have here, what [the toads] look like and what to do if you have a dog and a backyard," she said.

Dogs are more likely than cats to try and attack or eat a bufo toad, which poisons the dog, data from the University of Florida showed. Depending on the amount of poison ingested, symptoms often include pink or red gums, drooling or frothing at the mouth, pawing at the mouth, seizures and sometimes cardiac arrest.

Tilford told ABC News that residents shouldn't let their dogs loose in the backyard, especially during evening hours, as the toads are nocturnal.

She added that if a dog does have contact with a toad, immediately wipe out the dog's mouth with a wet rag and take the dog to the nearest emergency animal hospital.

If there are bufo toads on a resident's property, Tilford said the homeowner should reach out to have them removed from the area and they should install barrier fencing. While they aren't deadly to humans, they can cause skin and eye irritation and should not be handled without gloves.

Bufo toads can be found in urban, suburban and agricultural areas, most commonly in yards, around buildings or near canals and ponds, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The commission added that bufo toads breed year-round in standing water, streams, canals and ditches.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Fourth of July 2022: Florida man loses hand in fireworks accident

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A Florida man lost his hand in a fireworks accident early Saturday, authorities said. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 1 a.m. EDT to a residence in Lauderdale Lakes, the Sun-Sentinel reported. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the man was holding fireworks when one of them exploded in his hand.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
WSB Radio

In rural West, more worries about access to abortion clinics

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — In the central Oregon city of Bend, the sole Planned Parenthood clinic serving the eastern half of the state is bracing for an influx of patients, particularly from neighboring Idaho, where a trigger law banning most abortions is expected to take effect this summer.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toads#Climate#Poison#Toad Busters#Abc News
WSB Radio

Georgia gas price average down, again, according to AAA

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices have gone down, again, compared to a week ago. The report from the American Automobile Association (AAA) said Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $4.32 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. Monday’s state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 10 cents more than last month, and $1.41 more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

48-year-old man drowns at home on Lake Lanier

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned in Lake Lanier on Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, game wardens responded to the possible drowning of a man at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
39K+
Followers
78K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy