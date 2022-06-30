ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Images of person of interest released in DC mass shooting that killed 15-year-old

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Azgg6_0gROIFnl00
DC Police Department Twitter

WASHINGTON — (WASHINGTON) -- Police have released images of a person of interest wanted in connection to a mass shooting in Washington, D.C., that killed a 15-year-old boy.

The June 19 shooting took place during a festival called "Moechella," which was celebrating Juneteenth, officials said.

At about 8:48 p.m., as police were telling organizers to shut the event down, gunshots rang out, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department said.

Teenager Chase Poole was killed and three others, including a D.C. police officer, were shot and injured, police said.

On Thursday, the authorities posted video of a person of interest they said they're looking to identify.

"The young man in this photo, you may have run from U Street. But you cannot run from accountability, and you cannot hide from the citizens of the District of Columbia," D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said at a news conference Thursday. "I'm asking anyone who recognizes this young man to please reach out to us."

Poole is one of 651 children ages 12 to 17 who have died from gun violence this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Another 176 children that were 11 years old or younger have died from guns.

ABC News' Beatrice Peterson contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

’Can I Order a Pizza?’: Man Accused of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend’s Husband as the Couple Slept Allegedly Asked for Food Delivery After Bail Hearing

A Virginia man and FedEx employee stands accused of a brutal and bizarre series of events relate to the murder of a non-profit CEO. Joshua Daniel Danehower, 33, stands accused of murdering 32-year-old DonorSee founder Gret Glyer by shooting him several times late last week. The deceased man was shot 10 times, including four times in the head and twice in the neck. The incident occurred inside of the victim’s own home in Fairfax, Va. during the early morning hours as his family slept, police say.
FAIRFAX, VA
CBS DFW

Dispute between Fort Worth roommates leads to fatal stabbing, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A dispute between two roommates in Fort Worth led to a fatal stabbing early Monday morning, police said.At about 1:28 a.m. July 4, Fort Worth police were sent to the 2400 block of Shropshire Street in response to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Additionally, a second man received non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released.Police said the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between roommates and that there is a suspect in custody.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
CBS News

Manhunt on for gunman who shot and wounded 2 deputies in Alabama

Law enforcement agencies were conducting a manhunt Wednesday evening after two deputies were shot and wounded, one of them critically, while chasing a suspect in Alabama, authorities said. District Attorney Michael Jackson said the shooting happened in Bibb County as two deputies were chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle....
ALABAMA STATE
Deadline

Police Identify Person Of Interest 4th Of July Parade Shooting Outside Chicago: “Armed & Dangerous,” Massive Manhunt Underway – Update

Click here to read the full article. Refresh for updates throughout… The chief of police for Highland park, IL identified a “person of interest” in the mass shooting that took place there today, killing six people and wounding 25. The man’s name is Robert E. Crimo III, 22. Crimo is reportedly a Highland Park local. He is said to be “armed and dangerous.” There is currently a massive manhunt being conducted in the local area by law enforcement. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement indicating, “My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park. State police...
CHICAGO, IL
truecrimedaily

Baltimore teen convicted of raping and killing 83-year-old woman when he was 14 years old

BALTIMORE (TCD) -- A 17-year-old was found guilty of raping and killing an elderly woman in her home when he was only 14 years old. On Wednesday, June 29, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced a jury found Tyrone Harvin guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, and dangerous weapon for the death of 83-year-old Dorothy Mae Neal. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison plus three years.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Person Of Interest#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Mpd#Dc Police Department#The Gun Violence Archive
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Virginia Authorities Called Off The Search For Missing Woman In 2017 Who Has Never Been Found

On March 9, 2017, Delecia Waddy went to the Kings Dominion Camp Wilderness Campground in the 10000 block of Kings Dominion Boulevard in Doswell, Virginia. 24-year-old Delecia attempted to bargain for a space on the campground but failed to secure a spot. The same day, Delecia created a post on her Facebook page that read: "Its never too late to do the right thing. Don't get discouraged. (Speaking to myself also)."
DOSWELL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Gunman enters store ahead of Virginia 7-eleven double homicide

Police have released chilling footage of the moment a 7-Eleven double homicide suspect walked into the shop with a bag in one hand and a gun in the other.The suspect killed two employees after entering the Virginia store at 11.36pm on 15 June.Newport News police hope someone will recognise the suspect from the video.“My hope is that it generates some conversation when people take a hard look at that,” chief Steve Drew said.“Someone might recognise something: clothing, movements, body shape, size – just to give us some idea.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kate Bush: Running Up That Hill reaches number one in UKAfghanistan earthquake kills at least 920 and injures hundreds more, authorities sayBelgium repatriates Isis-linked women and children from Syria
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former star high school quarterback was denied bail by the judge for a mass shooting incident in South Carolina that injured 12

A judge denied bond for a South Carolina man who was a star football player in Charleston. Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was arrested for a mass shooting on May 30 that left 9 people wounded and three others injured.
CHARLESTON, SC
Essence

15-Year-Old Dies At 2022 ‘Moechella’ Event In Washington, D.C.

Three people, including a police officer, were injured when a shooting broke out at the intersection of 14th and U Streets NW on Sunday night. According to D.C. police officials, this weekend’s Moechella, a regular concert-turned-protest launched in 2019, experienced a shooting that broke out at the intersection of 14th and U Streets NW.
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

FBI Eyed White Nationalist ‘Patriot Front’ for a Year, Documents Show

Click here to read the full article. When Coeur d’Alene police slapped the cuffs on members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front at a Pride event this month, the 31 fresh-faced fascists had little clue that FBI agents in the region had been keeping an eye on the group’s activities in Idaho for at least a year. New documents show how Idaho cops and FBI agents were tracking white nationalists from Patriot Front months before the group was arrested this month for allegedly conspiring to attack a local LGBT Pride event in Coeur d’Alene. Emails obtained through records requests by Property...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
39K+
Followers
78K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy